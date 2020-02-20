Sunny skies, mild temps and fast snow were the perfect setting for Orono Nordic to wrap up their season with the Section 6 MSHSL Nordic Championships at Theodore Wirth Park on Thursday, Feb. 6. Senior Captains Naomi Ohman and Avalon Johnson qualified for the State High School Nordic Ski Championship meet at Giant’s Ridge this Friday.
Orono Nordic has had a mild, snow filled season, allowing the team to practice regularly on natural snow in their “backyard” with trails at Baker Park. For this year’s graduating seniors, it’s been the first year that they haven’t had to rely on the limited availability of man-made snow trails, allowing for a great training and racing season!
Orono competes in a strong section, including two of the top five teams at state last year. The sections race is raced in the same format at the State High School meet, with an interval start skate race in the morning, and the skiers competing in an afternoon classic race, raced “pursuit” style. Skiers start is based on their morning finishing time and place.
The morning race, saw strong performances from the Orono girls team; placing three skiers in the top 20. Naomi Ohman(12) in fifth, Avalon Johnson(12) in 13, and Inga Smith(12) in 18. Racers in seven through 13 place were separated by just 10 seconds, setting these racers up for some tight afternoon pack racing.
On the boys side, Orono boys were led by eighth grader Miles Miner in 22, Angelo Fiatarulo (10) 26, Colin Jones (10) 29, and Braden Kavenaugh (11) in 31.
The afternoon classic pursuit race held some exciting racing for all skiers as they chased the leaders on the hilly 5k course, jockeying to move up in the standings. Strong classic racing by Ohman, pushed her from fifth to fourth, and Johnson from 13 to 11 place, qualifying both racers for the MN State High School Nordic Championships. Sections sends the top two teams, and the next six skiers, whom are not part of the top two advancing teams. Wayzata won the Section 6 Champs, with Hopkins placing second to send them to State. The six individual skiers advancing to State represented Armstrong (3), Orono (2) and Heritage Christian Academy(1). Orono placed fourth in the Team Results, thanks to fast skiing by Smith in 20, Greta Goldade (11) 28, Louise Rosenbaum (12) 36, Ali Fiaturulo (8) 45 and Gigi Martin (10) in 46, placing the Orono Girls in fourth for Team Results.
“Naomi and Avalon have been determined, enthusiastic and focused on racing since joining the team as seventh graders. We couldn’t be prouder of this season finale,” remarked Coach Cindy Conger, who will be retiring from her coaching position, after coaching with the Orono Nordic team for 12 years.
The Orono boys team had an exceptional afternoon, with Miner moving up an amazing eight places from 22 to 14, with the day’s 10 best classic time! Miner narrowly missed the last qualifying spot for State, by 1.5 seconds. Other Orono boys rounding out the scoring included Angelo Fiaturulo (10) in 28, Jones (10) 33, Kavanaugh (11) 36, Ben Masica (7) in 52 and Caleb Anseth (9) in 57 place. Orono Boys placed sixth in the Team Results.
Coach Brian “Speedy” McCollor commented on the teams’ performances, “I thought we had a great section meet, conditions were great. All of the skiers had really strong races. Two of our senior captains qualified for state and our girls finished fourth. Our boys team is still young and we look to be very competitive in the conference and sections next year. Overall it was a fun meet and we look forward to the State meet, and the seasons to come.”
The Orono girls will be graduating 5 seniors from the team, who have been a strong foundation for the team, including the four Captains Grace Miner, Rosenbaum, Ohman and Johnson who have been skiing for Orono Nordic since seventh grade. The young boys team, has a bright future; holding on to all of their current team members, and setting their sights on goals for 2020-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.