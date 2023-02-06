The Orono boys basketball team (#5AAA) hosted to Waconia on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to battle the Wildcats.
The game was close early with the Spartans leading 32-26 at the half.
In the second half, Orono slowly built a lead of as much as 16 on the strong play of senior captains Isaiah Hagen and Grant Gunderson. Hagen led all scorers with 24 points to go with 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Gunderson contributed a double-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds. Sophomore Nolan Groves and senior captain Kyle Kallenbach also scored in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Senior Zach Close, nine points, and sophomore Brady Wooley, five points, rounded out the scoring. Orono won 78-63.
On Friday, Jan. 27, Orono traveled to Bloomington Jefferson to take on the Daniel Freitag-led Jaguars. The Spartans, on the heels of finals week, got off to a very slow start. Shots wouldn’t fall and the team dug a big hole. Gunderson battled to 10 first half points and Groves hit some big shots, but still, the Spartans trailed 41-22 at the half.
In the second half, Hagen exploded for a game-high 30 points and 8 rebounds, in a valiant attempt to carry the team to a comeback. And comeback they did.
A 23-3 run to start the second half had the Spartans in a deadlock at 46-all and again at 48-48 before the Jaguars closed it out by keeping the ball in Frietag’s hands as much as possible. Frietag, the top football and basketball recruit in the state, ended with 30 points of his own and the Jaguars snatched the Metro West Conference Victory 76-66. Gunderson ended with his second double-double of the week with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. Kallenbach tallied 6 points, while Close and Wooley added 4 points each.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Spartans traveled to Holy Family Catholic High School to participate in the Breakdown Community Clash against 4A Prior Lake. Orono competed without senior standout Isaiah Hagen as he was recovering from a minor injury. Soon after the tip, the Lakers grabbed hold of the game and never let go. The absence of Hagen and foul trouble for Gunderson proved challenging.
The Spartans, playing for the third time in five days, showed signs of fatigue. They notched a season low in assists (14) and a high-water mark for turnovers (20). The bright spots included a gutty effort from Groves who led all Orono scorers with 8 points, senior Jhett Leibfried knocking down two technical foul shots and senior Ryan Nelson’s instant offense in the form of two powerful reverse layups. Late in the game, sophomore Nate Chavez showed off his hustle and skill to notch five points, an early-career high at the varsity level. Junior Riley Nelson finished with 7 points, Close, Gunderson and Kallenbach with 5 each and Ryan Nelson scored 4. Close and Wooley led the way on the glass with 6 and 5 rebounds, respectively.
On Monday, Jan. 30, the Spartans traveled to Benilde-St. Margaret to take on their Metro West Conference rival. BSM came in as the favorite, ranked No. 2 in AAA. The Spartans were attempting to recover from their first two game losing streak of the year.
On the opening jump ball, Wooley perfectly guided the tip to Gunderson who dropped a diagonal dime to Hagen for an easy two. It got a whole lot tougher from there. The first 14 minutes of the game lived up to the hype, with tough defense and some big buckets on both ends. With the score, Orono 16 - BSM 15, the momentum started to shift away from the Spartans. Still, it seemed each blocked or altered shot by BSM was matched on the other end by Orono. By the first half buzzer, the Spartans trailed 34-26.
As the second half started, everything went well for BSM. For the Spartans – not so much. A quick 9-0 run for BSM ensured and suddenly the Spartan deficit for 17. The bright spot for Orono was sophomore Brady Wooley, who delivered his best overall game of the year against some tough inside competition in highly ranked Benilde forward Jalen Wilson. Wooley outdueled Wilson, delivering a 12-point, 12-rebound effort to go with 3 assists and 2 blocks. Groves scored 15, and Isaiah Hagen 12. Kallenbach contributed 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Gunderson scored 5 and added 3 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals.
In the end, BSM finished strong, besting the Spartans 78-59. The rematch will take place at Orono on Feb. 24.
The Spartans remain on the road, visiting St. Louis Park and Alexandria in the coming days.
