The Orono boys basketball team entered the 2023 Minnesota State High School Boys Basketball Tournament as the No, 2 seed behind defending champion Totino-Grace.
The Spartans carried big momentum into the tournament, boasting a 14-game winning streak dating to late January.
Ranked in the top 10 from start to finish, Orono concluded the regular season as the No. 1 ranked Class AAA team according to Prep Hoops, quite an accomplishment considering the other teams in the top four were all private schools (Totino, DeLaSalle and Benilde-St. Margarets).
Seemingly a team of destiny throughout the section tournament, the Spartans won a semifinal thriller against Delano on a last second free throw and after trailing by as much as seven in the section championship, finished by hitting eight straight free throws to secure their first trip to state since 2015 in a back-and-forth struggle over arch-rival Benilde.
When the state tournament seeds were established, Orono stared at a rematch with Hermantown. The two teams met in February, a home win for the Spartans, 76-60.
On Tuesday, March 21, Orono traveled to historic Williams Arena at the University of Minnesota campus to battle the Hawks, led by a dynamic duo in senior Blake Schmitz and junior Abe Soumis.
“It was a dream come true to win the section tournament and advance the the state tournament,” said Grant Gunderson. “Playing at Williams Arena and the Target Center was surreal. Competing on the same floors where many of the heroes from my youth had played was very special.”
As the state quarterfinal game tipped off, the Spartans took control early as Isaiah Hagen was able to penetrate and the Spartans played with their usual high pace. Kyle Kallenbach launched a rainbow three in front of the Hawks bench to open the scoring…swish! Grant Gunderson used a spin move in the lane to power a left-handed finish over Schmitz. A sleak, bob-and- weave score in the lane from Hagen just beat the halftime buzzer. Orono 39, Hermantown 27.
Seniors Hagen, Kallenbach and Gunderson combined for seven makes down the stretch and sophomore Nolan Groves pitched in two of his own. With 3.6 seconds on the clock and Orono leading by three, Gunderson knocked down two more from the charity stripe, and the win was secured. Orono allowed Schmitz unfettered access to a 28-footer that he drained at the buzzer making the final score 84-82.
The win allowed Orono to advance to the state semifinal round. Hagen led all scorers with 35 points. Kallenbach had a fantastic shooting performance and ended with 20. Gunderson chipped in 12, including shooting 4–4 from the field and 4-4 from the line. Wooley was a big difference maker on both ends, scoring four points, hauling down nine rebounds (including four on the offensive end) to go with two blocks. Groves had a well-rounded game, scoring 11 points while adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
On Thursday March 23, the Spartans took on No. 3 seed DeLaSalle, winners of six of the last nine State Class AAA championships. The game was played at Target Center, the home of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves. This Islanders edition sported the Metro Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball finalist, Nasir Whitlock, and a cast of very athletic characters committed to DeLaSalle’s vaunted half-court defense.
In the entire half, only one two point field goal dropped for Orono, a baseline deuce from Gunderson on a broken play. The Spartans kept it close on 6-9 shooting from beyond the arc and exhibited their own brand of tough defense that they extended full court. The score was tied at 31 with less than a minute to play, when the Islanders scored the last five to provide a 36-31 advantage at the half.
In the second half, Orono closed to a 36-34 score before DeLaSalle went on a 7-0 run to own a comfortable lead through the middle of the second half. In a flurry of activity late, Orono built some momentum and a Groves three got the good guys back within six, but that was as close as they would get. DeLaSalle held on for a 67-61 victory. While Orono’s dream of getting to the title game was broken, they proved they could play with the states most storied program.
On Saturday, March 25, Orono traveled to Concordia University, a third tournament venue in five days, to battle the Alexandria Area Cardinals.
In the Orono versus Alexandria match-up, you had two public schools vying to be the top public school left standing at the end of the 2022-2023 season. The two teams competed in the Breakdown Classic in February, a wild, seesaw 89-78 road victory for the Spartans. But this game had even more significant meaning, the last one that the eight Orono seniors would play together.
In the state third place game, Orono deployed a unique strategy, platooning in a wholesale substitution pattern throughout the first half. The Spartan bench showed out, with strong contributions from several seniors. Namely, senior guard Jhett Leibfried and senior all-position Riley Snow made immediate impacts. Leibfried knocked down a first-half three and Snow battled Alexandria’s star Grayson Grove, intercepting some passes and getting multiple deflections on defense. Seniors Owen Fries and Will Fritz also played some solid minutes for this very deep Orono squad.
The Cardinals were forced into some tough first half shots thanks to some tenacious perimeter and post defense. The Spartans got balanced first half scoring from Hagen, Kallenbach, Gunderson, Close and Wooley yet trailed by as much as six before closing the half on a nice run, Orono led 24-23 at the half time break.
“Our bench really stepped up and proved once again how deep our team was this year,” shared Hagen. “It feels great to finish the season with a win.”
Hagen was 10-10 from the line and added 8 rebounds to another well-rounded effort. Gunderson got to the middle of the pesky Alexandria zone and dropped eight dimes on the game to go with 5 offensive rebounds (8 rebounds in total). Kallenbach got to the line multiple times down the stretch and helped seal the 67-63 Spartan victory.
“I am so proud of these seniors and this team. The leadership was amazing. We got to play the last day of the season and take home the third place trophy,” exclaimed coach Barry Wohler.
This special Spartan season ended on a very high note. The team finished 26-6, achieving the highest-ever state seed and the most wins in school history. Hagen and Kallenbach were recognized on the Class AAA All-Tournament team. Gunderson was named to the Academic All-State team. Metro West Conference accolades mounted for the squad, too. Hagen, Gunderson and Groves made the All-Conference team. Kallenbach and Wooley were named All-Conference Honorable Mention. Wooley was named to a five-member All-Defensive team.
Metro West Academic All-Conference honorees included Zach Close, Owen Fries, Will Fritz, Grant Gunderson and Riley Snow. Hagen finished near the top 10 in the state with an astounding 720 points on the season. Gunderson landed in the states top five in assists with 191.
The 2022-2023 Spartans will go down as one of the best in school history. They opened the season with wins over traditional powerhouses, Hopkins and Minnehaha Academy in back-to- back games. They closed the season winning 16 of 17, the only loss coming at the hands of DeLaSalle in the State semi-finals. The Spartans were undefeated at home, undefeated in February and went 2-1 versus top two-ranked Benilde.
In a very rare feat, they also bested each of four top 10 teams twice - Alexandria, Benilde, Delano and Hermantown - five of these wins coming on the road or on a neutral court.
“We had success at the end of the year and I’m super proud of all the boys, but the real thing I’m happy about is the relationships of all the people on the team. How we all connected and formed a brotherhood was so so special (to me) as a senior,” said captain Riley Snow.
“I loved the group of guys that I got to play with every day,” said Gunderson. “As well as we worked together on the court we were even tighter away from it. This group was very special and represented the school with class.”
