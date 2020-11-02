The Orono Men’s Soccer team wrapped up its regular season schedule with three away matches against Delano, Blake and Rockford. They emerged with two convincing wins against Delano (7-0), Rockford (10-0) and a loss to Blake (3-0.) The Spartans finished with an overall record of 7-2-2 and are the Wright County Champions. They are seeded #1 for Section 6A. The final Minnesota High School Coaches Ranking placed the Orono Spartans as number eight in Class A.
The weather changes quickly during a high school soccer season and the Friday night match against Delano found fans and players bundled up in winter coats, hats, gloves, and blankets to fight off the cold and wind. On the field the Spartans took control immediately particularly in the midfield with short crisp passes and then building up into the attacking third of play. The first two goals were a repeat sequence of Brody Cook connecting with Andy Dewitt, who finished on the right and left corners. Orono kept up the pace with scoring chances from Ben Haloff, Jamie Bazil, and Brody Cook. Finn Rohrer scored the first of his three goals on the night with an attack down the middle in the 23 minute. His second goal came ten minutes later on a finish from a rebounded shot by Will Johnston with the set-up from Ben Summers. To collect the hat trick, Finn again scored off a rebound to bring the score to 5-0 at halftime. Matthew Skalla made the required saves in goal off a free kick and several long shots to seal the shut out. The Spartans kept up the intensity in the second half with shots from Cal Ehlen and Aiden Ecker, combination passes between Matias Maule, Leif Johnson, and Joseph Kropinak, and solid defending from Sebastian Loder, Jack Tanner, and Nate Halloff. Will Johnston struck a direct kick from 25 yards out that beat the keeper far left post to increase the score to 6-0. In a change from his usual duties as a goal keeper, Chase Eriksson earned minutes as striker. In the 17 minute of the second half, Chase dribbled past multiple defenders and blasted a shot for his first varsity goal. The game concluded at 7-0 with a match that Orono controlled from the start.
The Spartans next traveled to play the Blake Bears in what would turn out to be a tough highly contested match in which Blake would gain the advantage with a 3-0 score. The game started out with fast and accurate passes from both sides but no great chances from either side. Blake capitalized on a loose ball in the box in the 14 minute to take the lead. Offense was generated from free kicks from Jamie Bazil and Holden Scharf but Blake would stop the attacks. Goalkeeper Hadley Stephenson faced multiple shots during the first half, notably, making a long stretched goal line save. With quality soccer from both sides, the half ended with the Spartans down 1-0. The Spartans came out battling in the second half with Brody Cook launching a long ball just out of reach Finn Rohrer and cleared by the keeper. Blake’s second goal came off a rebound in the box, increasing the score to 2-0. Orono continued to face pressure but defenders Cal Ehlen, Sam Carlson, Holden Scharf, and some help from the goal post prevented additional scoring. Peter Nicklow entered the game in goal in the second half and faced up to the multiple hard shots from the Blake offense. The third goal came off a foul in the box resulting in a PK. Orono continued to battle with scoring opportunities from Andy Dewitt, Will Johnston, Ben Summers, and Ben Halloff but the Blake defense would hold off the counterattacks.
For the final game of the regular season, the Orono Men’s soccer team visited Rockford. The scoring started early in the first minute as Cal Ehlen finished a header off a long throw in from Ben Halloff. Orono continued the pressure with multiple corners from Will Johnston all broken up by the Rockford defense. Junior Ethan Hawkins entered the game in the 12 minute, making his varsity debut. Goals number two and three were scored by Will Johnston with crosses on the back post from Andy Dewitt. Finn Rohrer added to the score from a long ball over the top from midfielder Ben Summers. Off a similar play, Brody Cook scored off a nice through ball from Jamie Bazil to end the half at 5-0. The scoring continued in the second half with a tap in goal from Andy Dewitt on a set-up from Brody Cook during the fourth minute. Minutes later Finn Rohrer finished off a pass from Will Johnston to raise the score to 7-0. Rarely seen, Orono cleared the bench and substituted 10 players (all but the goalie.) Matias Maule added to the score with a header following a rebound off his shot and Brody Cook chipped the keeper for goal number nine. Christian Kavanagh scored the final goal and his first varsity goal in the 39 minute. While a lot of offensive possession by Orono in the attacking third, defenders Nate Halloff and Leif Johnson cleaned up as required the Rockford attack. The Orono Spartans wrapped up the regular season with a 10-0 win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.