The High School Soccer season moves fast and after three weeks of play the Orono Spartans find themselves at a record of 1-1-2. The Orono Men’s Soccer team came out with a 3-1 victory over Holy Family, then in their last three matches, the Spartans tied Mound 1-1 in a tight crosstown rival, suffered their first loss 2-1 against Breck, and wound up in a 1-1 draw against conference foe Waconia. All the matches so far have been to “sell-out” crowds at home, and the Spartans will take it on the road to face Jordan on Sept/ 17. The Minnesota High School Coaches Association currently has the Spartans ranked as sixth in the weekly polls.
Kicking off against Mound, the Orono Spartans went to work quickly as Ben Summers broke through the defense for a shot that went just wide right of the goal. The attacks continued with a cross into to the box from forward Brody Cook, multiple Herculean throw-ins from junior Ben Halloff, and a delivery from defender Holden Scharf that all resulted as the “tweets” stated…no joy. It would take until the 33 minute of the first half when Jamie Bazil launched a free kick from 35-yards that Finn Rohrer finished on a scramble in the box. Half-time ended with Orono up at 1-0. Orono continued the pressure during the second half with scoring opportunities from Ben Halloff, Jamie Bazil, Finn Rohrer, Andy Dewitt, and Will Johnston but the Mound goal keeper remained solid throughout the match. The White Hawks countered and with eight minutes remaining in the second half launched a volley on a short throw-in that tied the game at 1-1. Orono would attempt to find the go ahead goal and with no overtime play in effect, the match would end in a tie.
Next up the Spartans hosted the Breck Mustangs. Early in the match, the Spartans fought off the Breck offense with multiple long balls that required goalkeeper Hadley Stephenson to decisively come off his line to make the save. Outside back Jack Tanner shut down the runs from the side-line and center backs Ryan Rudd and Sebastian Loder collectively cleared the pressure in the middle. On a cross from the left side, Ben Summers almost connected as Andy Dewitt’s shot was wide left. Defenders Sam Carlson and Cal Ehlen added support to thwart the Breck attack and Orono would earn multiple chances off of Jamie Bazil’s free kicks, Ben Halloff’s long throw-ins, and Will Johnston’s corner kicks. However, the score would remain at 0-0 at halftime. The energy continued in the second half of play with the Spartans and the Mustangs exchanging opportunities but no score occurred until two thirds into the half. Orono was called for a penalty in the box on a group tackle. Breck converted the penalty kick and an Orono player was given a red card that required them to play with 10 men on the field. Minutes later another score from a Breck corner kick made it 2-0. Orono battled back and with the grinding play of Brody Cook off a Jamie Bazil free kick, closed the score to 2-1. The intensity continued for the final minutes, however, the score would end in a hard fought match at 2-1.
In their latest match, the Orono Men’s soccer team played the Waconia Wildcats on the first chilly night of the season. The Spartans immediately generated chances with shots from Jamie Bazil and Ben Summers and a well-placed Will Johnston corner kick. The Spartan’s lone goal would come ten minutes into the game on a long driven ball to the box in which Finn Rohrer caused a disruption between the Waconia goal keeper and defender that resulted in an own goal. Orono up 1-0. The Spartans would continue with a barrage of shots from Brody Cook, Will Johnston, Ben Summers, and Finn Rohrer but the score would stay at 1-0 at half-time. The pace continued into the second half with combination passes in the midfield from Matias Maule, Ben Summers, and Jamie Bazil that set up numerous shot attempts. Defender Cal Ehlen stepped into the play to shut down the Waconia counterattack and goal keeper Hadley Stephenson solidly collected the long ball efforts from Waconia. With eight minutes remaining, the match took a turn as an Orono player was issued a red card for a hard tackle, resulting in the field of play being reduced to 10 men. However, the Spartans continued to generate scoring opportunities with attempts from Jamie Bazil and a rocket from Will Johnston that just missed the top corner. With a minute remaining, Waconia would score on a free kick. Again with no overtime being played, the match would conclude as a 1-1 draw.
As Coach Neil Vassar commented, “We put in all the work….we just didn’t get paid tonight.”
