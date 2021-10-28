The Orono men’s soccer team faced their first opponent of the week, the St. Louis Park Orioles, at home at Pesonen Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The Spartans were off to a great start when in the 17th minute of the game, senior Brody Cook threaded his way through Oriole traffic, only to be taken down in the box for a penalty. Midfielder Andy Dewitt took the penalty kick and easily found his way past the Oriole goalie, making it 1-0 Spartans.
Senior Cal Ehlen was called into action multiple times to stop St. Louis Park from advancing into Orono’s offensive third. The Orioles were playing a physical game, but it was not to be had by the referee, as he awarded Orono multiple free kick opportunities. Play continued to be fairly even and with 22 minutes left in the first half, St. Louis Park was able to equalize after some confusion in Orono’s box, making it a 1-1 game.
However, it didn’t take long for Orono to find their way back into the Orioles half. Orono’s next goal came on a cross from forward Brody Cook to Junior Brodie Howe, whose shot on net was saved, but not wrapped up by the Orioles keeper. Junior Franklin Schwendimann found the rebound and headed the ball past the St. Louis Park keeper, which put Orono up 2-1 over the Orioles. Only three minutes later, midfielder Andy DeWitt, also scored a header off of a corner kick by Cook. St. Louis Park attempted to answer with a number of corner kick opportunities, but they were thwarted by Orono’s defense and goalie Peter Nicklow, ending the half 3-1, Spartans.
The second half had both teams playing to win. Ten minutes into the half, St. Louis Park was awarded a free kick outside the box that fortunately made its way safely into the hands of Orono’s keeper Nicklow. Both teams continued to battle, with Orono having the upper hand in opportunities, but the Orioles defense proved tough to beat. With only four minutes left in the half, a St. Louis Park kick was headed away by Orono, but found its way to an Oriole player for the rebound, making it a 3-2 game. Although both teams fought hard until the final whistle, Orono walked away with the win.
The Spartans played their second game of the week away against the Chaska Hawks. It would take only 15 minutes for Orono to score off of a Brody Cook corner to forward Aiden Ecker who headed the ball into the net. The play remained in the Hawk’s half, as Orono was relentless in their pursuit, but the Hawk’s had parked the bus (or secured the nest!), making it difficult for the Orono attackers to get through. The score remained 1-0 at half.
With the second half underway and a formation change for Orono, they would find the net six more times in the second half.
The first goal came in the 12th minute from a short pass from attacker Cook to junior Brodie Howe, who one-touch passed it into the lower right corner, 2-0 Orono. It seemed that Orono would continue to score in five minute increments with the next goal coming from Aiden Ecker who put away a rebound off of a Cook shot on net, making it 3-0, Spartans.
Senior Jack Prisendorf scored the next goal, which was also his first goal of the season, by hitting a banger into the back of the net from 15 yards out. Jaro Doise would be next up for the Spartans as he scored off of a Prisendorf cross into the box, 5-0, Spartans.
An unfortunate red card to an Orono player had Orono playing a man down for the remainder of the second half, but that didn’t stop them. Senior Chase Erickson would find the net off of a long ball served in by defender Sebastian Loder, 6-0, Orono. Loder then had the next goal after Orono was awarded a free kick, making it 7-0, Orono.
The game would end with Doise getting his second goal of the night, but not before the Chaska coach was ejected from the game. Frustration aptly described the night for the Hawks. The final whistle ended the game with an 8-0 win for the Spartans and secured their West Metro Conference Championship.
The Orono Spartans returned to their home field on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Pesonen Stadium for their Homecoming game against the Blake Bears.
Orono tested the Bears defense early on the right, but came up empty. Centerback Cal Ehlen was called into action by the Bears offense, but was able to clear the ball out of Orono’s defensive half.
The first goal of the game would be in the 11th minute by the Bear’s No. 11, who scored from 25 yards out, putting Blake up 1-0. However, their lead didn’t last long, as only one minute later, midfielder Avery Anderson sent a free kick into the box to Cal Ehlen who headed the ball in to tie up the game at 1-1.
After a number of Spartan opportunities, senior Brody Cook was also able to find the back of the net off of another Anderson free kick, putting Orono up 2-1. Orono keeper Peter Nicklow would be called upon to make a number of key saves, protecting Orono’s 2-1 lead at halftime.
Going into the second half, neither team had time to rest, as the game remained tight. Defenders Sebastian Loder and Cal Ehlen made some crucial stops early in the second half.
Senior Andy DeWitt dominated the midfield, helping to give Orono opportunities, but the Blake keeper wasn’t giving anything up easily. Blake had a number of free kick opportunities, but Orono’s keeper senior Peter Nicklow, remained steadfast in protecting his domain.
Not surprisingly, the Bears were playing a physical game, hoping to wear the Spartans down, but to no avail. The Spartan’s determination, teamwork and patience paid off, when in the 35th minute, Cook sent a perfect pass to forward Chase Erickson, who put the ball on the ground into the left corner, just past the Blake keeper.
With only four minutes remaining, the Bears played with more determination than ever. However, with some solid defending from Ethan Hawkins and a last minute attack by Orono, the Spartans were able to secure their third win of the week, beating the Bears 3-1.
At the end of the week, Orono’s head coach Coach Derek Engler commented, “We were able to get back on track at the right time to get a few key wins leading up to the section tournament. Those last three games of the season gave us the confidence we needed to make a deep section run over the next couple of weeks. We are excited to see where this momentum takes us.”
