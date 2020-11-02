On Sept. 29 at the last home game of the regular season, the Orono Men’s Soccer team recognized their 19 seniors. Many of these players had been teammates since the early years and it was a fun-filled night with laughs, sharing memories, and camaraderie. Each senior was introduced at the start of the game calling out their favorite soccer memory, words of wisdom, and plans for the future (some interesting and quite funny comments) and seventeen of the nineteen seniors were able to participate in the match.
It was a beautiful fall evening, the Spartans went to work quickly and scored in the first three minutes on a long free kick from Ben Summers connecting with Finn Rohrer. Minutes later, the sequence repeated with Ben Summers again on a long ball found Finn for the second goal. Senior forwards Ezra McGuire and Isaac Jans created scoring opportunities with crosses into the box that generated additional shots. In the 18th minute, senior Blake Ament scored his first varsity goal on a scrappy finish in the box. Senior goalkeeper Matthew Skalla alertly broke up a breakaway from a Tiger striker, while senior defenders Sam Carlson, Noah Kovalik, brothers Zach and John Sheridan, and Nick Kvale solidly disrupted the additional Hutchinson attacks. The half ended at 3-0.
The Spartans continued the offensive intensity in the second half with scoring chances from Andy Dewitt, Will Johnston, and Ben Summers but the Hutchinson keeper came up with some nice saves. Captain Holden Scharf got the birthday assist off a corner kick that Cal Ehlen headed past the keeper and Brody Cook’s shot deflected off a defender to set the score at 5-0. Seniors Mitch Clear, Nestor Cisneros Campos, and Charlie Sipprell combined in the midfield with crisp passes and senior Jamie Bazil scored the sixth goal of the night off an Andy Dewitt cross from the left. Senior Goalkeeper Hadley Stephenson preserved the shutout and the game concluded at 6-0. Even with our challenging times, an enjoyable night celebrating the high school playing days of the seniors with laughs on the sidelines, lots of smiles, and the memories shared of the good times had through the years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.