The Orono boys soccer team headed to Waconia on Thursday, Sept. 23, to face the Waconia Wildcats for their only match of the week.
The Wildcats have moved to the Class 3A conference this year, but are no less of a rival for the Spartans.
In the initial five minutes of the game, senior Ben Halloff had the first scoring opportunity when he blocked the keeper’s attempt to clear the ball, but he was unable to find the back of the net.
For the next 15 minutes, play was largely concentrated in Waconia’s half. However, they continued to play solid defense, keeping the Spartans from capitalizing on a string of promising passes.
The Wildcats had their first scoring opportunity in the 19th minute with a free kick outside the box, but it was blocked by Orono’s wall.
Orono’s next few scoring chances came from a corner kick by Brody Cook to Cal Ehlen and a promising run into the offensive third by defender Jack Tanner. However, neither play was able to convert for the Spartans.
With nine minutes left in the half, Waconia had an alarming sequence of shots on net, but fortunately Orono goalkeeper Peter Nicklow was able to gain control. The half ended in a 0-0 tie, with Orono having the edge on offense and the Wildcats on defense.
The second half started with Waconia coming out of the gate playing aggressively. However, in the eighth minute, winger Brodie Howe was able to sneak past the Wildcat defender in the box and put his head on a long shot from Franklin Schwendimann, making it 1-0 Orono.
Waconia answered Orono’s attack when they got in past Orono’s defense and drew a corner. The Wildcat corner found a Waconia player’s head, tying up the score at 1-1.
Play continued to be back and forth until the 30th minute of the second half when Cook was blatantly fouled in the box by a Waconia defender. Senior Andy Dewitt took the penalty and shot it low and well past the keeper for a 2-1 Orono lead.
Defender Sebastian Loder was able to stop a last offensive attack by the Wildcats, which ended the game in Orono’s favor 2-1, adding yet another win to make the Spartans 10-0 on the season.
At the end of the game, Orono head coach Derek Engler commented, “While it was a bit of an off night for us against a good Waconia team, we are looking forward to building off of our momentum going into next week’s games and finishing the season strong.”
