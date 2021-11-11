As soon as the weather turned, so did the tide for the Byron Bears. Despite coming in off of an eight game winning streak, the Bears Class AA Quarterfinal draw was a tough one against the No. 1 seed Orono Spartans.
Orono’s speed, clinical finishes, one to two touch style of play, and their 16 seniors, make them a formidable opponent.
It didn’t take long for Orono to gain the control of the game. In the first two minutes, junior Avery Anderson headed in the first goal of the night off of a Brody Cook corner kick. The next goal would come in the 12th minute when senior, Cook, received the ball at the 40 yard line, dribbled past two defenders, and put a left footed ball in the lower right corner past the Byron goalie.
Play continued to be concentrated in Byron’s half. A corner was awarded to Orono in the 27th minute. It was a bit of rinse and repeat for the Spartans as a Cook corner found the head of junior Brodie Howe to make it 3-0, Orono.
The Orono defense, led by seniors Sebastian Loder and Cal Ehlen, was well positioned and made it tough for the Bears to play offensively.
The next goal for the Spartans would come after senior forward Andy DeWitt was downed 20 yards in front of the goal. DeWitt’s free kick rocketed into the back of the net and added to Orono’s already solid lead in the 33rd minute. 4-0, Spartans.
It would take only six more minutes for Orono to put two more points on the scoreboard. The first, a free kick from Anderson to the head of senior Cal Ehlen and the second, a clinical pass from Jack Prisendorf to DeWitt who beat two defenders to score with only 14 seconds left on the clock before halftime.
The Spartans rested most of their starters in the second half while their deep bench of seniors held onto their 6-0 lead for the remainder of the game. Despite having a few opportunities in the second half, the Bears were simply unable to penetrate the Spartan defense.
Orono faced the Willmar Cardinals at US Bank Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 12:30 p.m. in the Class AA State Semifinal.
This will be the Spartan’s third qualification for the state tournament and their second semifinal appearance at US Bank Stadium in the last three years.
After the game, head coach Derek Engler said, “Our guys are playing for something bigger than themselves this year. These boys have some unfinished business from last year when their season was cut short and they stay in constant communication with the seniors from last year who did not have the opportunity to play at this world class stadium. Wednesday’s game will be two years in the making and we are ready and excited to make memories that will last a lifetime.”
