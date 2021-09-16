Orono Mens Soccer started off a week two of the season with a game against Bloomington Kennedy on the new turf at Pesonen Stadium.
Many of the players spent their summer evenings watching the “grass grow” as the turf was being put down.
The Spartans went to work early with an incredible shot from Sebastian Loder to take the lead in the first minute.
Eight minutes into the game, Ethan scored off a crossbar shot from Brodie Howe to give the Spartans up 2-0. Aiden Ecker made it 3-0 as he scored off of a free kick by Loder. Strong defense by Leif, Avery and Sebastian keep the Spartans with the lead at half.
A red card in the first half had the Spartans starting the second half with 10 players.
Jaro is able to take a shot that is followed up by Aiden for a goal for a 4-0 Spartans lead. 19 minutes in Christian scores from 10 yards out for a 5-0 Spartans lead.
In the 35th minute, Matias scores to make it a 6-0 win.
Thursday’s game versus Hopkins starts off strong. The Spartans are down a player from a red card earlier in the week but up to the challenge.
23 Minutes into the game, Chase, usually a goal keeper, enters as a striker, and his second attempt results in a goal for a 1-0 lead. Ben Halloff scores on a fast break fro a 2-0 lead after 33 minutes.
Hopkins cuts the lead to 2-1 four mintues into the second half on a free kick.
The half continues with solid efforts on both offense and defense. A foul on Brodie H gives Orono a free kick.
Ben Halloff makes a cross to Andy who taps it in for a goal and a 3-1 lead with fvie minutes left.
Orono is currently ranked No. 3 by the Minnesota High School Coaches Association.
“I am excited to see the potential this team has this year,” head coach Derek Engler said. “We are off to a great 3-0 start, despite playing down a man in two of the first three matches. Once we learn to keep all 11 players on the field at once we will be a dangerous team to play against,”
