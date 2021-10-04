The Orono men’s soccer team kicked off another three game week against opponent Robinson Cooper at the Hawk’s Stadium.
Orono started strong, with the clear majority of possession, and in the eighth minute the Spartans were able to capitalize on a penalty kick taken by senior Andy Dewitt, giving Orono a quick lead. Only minutes later, Dewitt put another one away from a short pass by Christian Kavanaugh, 2-0, Orono.
The Hawks had few attacking opportunities, but Orono’s defense was there to clear the ball.
In the 26th minute, senior Ben Halloff was taken down by a Hawk player. Sebastian Loder took the free kick and Kavanaugh was able to tap the ball past the keeper, making it a 3-0 game.
Moments later, Chase Erickson’s shot was fumbled by the Hawk’s keeper and Dewitt, again, found the back of the net, making that his third goal of the night and a decisive 4-0 lead for the Spartans.
Senior goalkeeper, Peter Nicklow, was finally called into action and made a nice save from a Hawk free kick.
In the 37th minute of the game, Brody Cook sent a corner kick straight to Dewitt on the front post, who headed it in for his fourth goal of the night and a 5-0 lead for Orono at halftime.
The Spartans offense did not relent and in the second minute of the second half, senior Brody Cook, who dominates in assists for the Spartans, scored his first goal of the season off of a short pass from Dewitt, making it 6-0 Spartans.
Senior keeper Leo Marzloff saw the field for his first game of the season, but Orono’s dominance kept the ball far from play in their own half for the remainder of the game. The Spartans finished with a clean sheet, giving them their seventh win of the season.
The Spartans played their second game of the week in Monticello on Saturday, Sept. 18 against the Monticello Magic.
The game started off with multiple scoring opportunities by Franklin Schwendimann, Cook, and Halloff but the Monticello Magic defense was clearly parked, frustrating a usually busy Orono offense.
In the 38th minute of the half, Dewitt, who leads the Spartans in goals, was able to find Cook who scored off a tricky angle, but the referee called the goal offsides. Orono finally found their own bit of “magic” when Halloff scored off of a rebound from a corner by Cook, making it 1-0 going into halftime.
With the second half only minutes underway, Cook had a powerful shot on goal, which the goalie saved, but could not hang onto. Junior Brody Howe was there for the finish, netting his first goal of the season.
Shortly thereafter, Monticello had some threatening attacks, but defenders Loder and Avery Anderson were there to shut them down. Cook was able to find some room to dribble down the sideline and made a cheeky pass backwards to Halloff, who found the back of the net for the Spartans, giving them a 3-0 lead.
Seniors Chase Erickson and Jack Prisendorf entered for the Spartans and had a beautiful play off of a Prisendorf corner, which Erickson headed past the goalie to make it a 4-0 game, Spartans. Not long after, in a quick combination of Howe to Dewitt to Cook and back to Dewitt, Orono came up with their fifth goal of the game and the third hat trick of assists for Cook in a single season game. The game ended when, with only moments left, Joseph Kropinak sent a through ball to Aiden Ecker who shot a low ball past the Magic keeper to finish the game with a 6-0 win for the Spartans.
The Spartans hosted Chanhassen for Senior Night at Pesonen Stadium and their third of the week last Monday, Sept. 20.
In a surprise appearance, senior Captain Ben Summers took to the field for the kickoff for the Spartans, after being sidelined by a knee injury last year.
An early goal by Chanhassen off of a long ball cross made it a 1-0 game and put the Spartans on their toes. With rain coming down, Orono continued to battle Chanhassen well into the first half. However, the tide quickly turned, when in a span of four minutes, Cook floated two balls into the box, both of which defender Cal Ehlen skillfully got his head on, giving the Spartans a 2-1 lead going into the half.
Halftime saw a celebration of the 20 seniors in the Orono men’s soccer program, all of whom saw the field that night. Orono has an unusually large senior group, which speaks to the love of the game and the camaraderie that these boys have developed with each other over the years.
With the second half underway, both teams found scoring opportunities, but the soggy conditions made it hard to finish. However, in the ninth minute, Cook found himself on a fast break down the right side and shot a curling ball from 20 yards out that snuck behind the out of position keeper for a 3-1 lead.
Matias Maule and Alex Watschke continued to work hard for the Spartans in the midfield and Orono players Jackson Maas, Jaro Doise, and Ashton Muller all had scoring chances in the second half. The game ended with yet another Spartan win.
At the end of the game Coach Derek Engler commented, ”This last game was the first time we trailed all season It was a good test for us to see how we would respond It was fun to watch our senior leaders claw their way back for the 3-1 victory in a good conference game.”
