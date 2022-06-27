The Orono boys lacrosse season came to an end on Tuesday, June 2 against Buffalo in the second round of the sectional playoffs.
The first-round opponent were the Waconia Wildcats and the Spartans won 14-1. Next up were the Buffalo Bison, the undefeated Lake Conference champions and the top offensive power in the state. The Spartans lost 13-4 to end the season. Defenseman Gage Kracht made the All-Section team.
The Spartans finished with a record of 5-10. What the record does not show is that we had one of the toughest schedules, playing six of the top-10 teams in the state.
This year we had the largest roster for our high school lacrosse program with 42 players on both junior varsity and varsity. The team was led by senior co-captains David Antonenko, Charlie Brophy, Jack Kopesky, Sam Swearingen and Jjunior co-captain Joey Lieberman.
Swearingen was the recipient of the “60 for No. 60” Jersey, representing Jake Anderson’s legacy of kindness, leadership, sportsmanship and character, the four pillars of the Give 60 for No. 60 Foundation.
Named All-Conference were junior defenseman Spencer Greene and junior attack Avery Anderson. Honorable mention for All-Conference went to sophomore defenseman Gage Kracht and junior attack Joey Greenagel.
At the team banquet on Tuesday, June 14, MVP went to junior Avery Anderson, Rookie of the Year to senior Cal Ehlen and Most Improved player went to junior Wyatt Dixon. All-Academic went to senior Jack Kopesky, who will be attending the University of Notre Dame in the fall.
The recipients of the junior varsity Awards were MVP freshman Caleb Reader, Most Improved Player junior Victor Mshihiri and Rookie of the Year to freshman Alex Losie.
The players voted Anderson and Greenagel co-captains to join returning captain Leiberman. The No. 60 jersey was presented to Avery Anderson by Swearingen alongside Kristi and Bill Anderson, Jake’s parents.
The team was led by Coach Cory Childs and his staff Alex Horras, Brett Templin and former Spartan Cooper Tokar. The senior team Managers were Ruby Thomas, Sophia Capeces and Tyler Pleimann.
