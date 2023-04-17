As the golf season starts, the Orono boys golf team has a new coaching staff.

Hunter Hoaglund is the new varsity head coach for the Spartans. Hoaglund is a first year Orono coach. He was a 2014 graduate of Minnetonka High School and went on to attend Gustavus Adolphus College where he played football and studied Business Management. Hoaglund is a master club fitter and builder, owns a golf shop in Long Lake, and is passionate about growing the game of golf. He is thrilled to be taking the job and is excited to help Orono golf continue to grow and develop.

Load comments