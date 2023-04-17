As the golf season starts, the Orono boys golf team has a new coaching staff.
Hunter Hoaglund is the new varsity head coach for the Spartans. Hoaglund is a first year Orono coach. He was a 2014 graduate of Minnetonka High School and went on to attend Gustavus Adolphus College where he played football and studied Business Management. Hoaglund is a master club fitter and builder, owns a golf shop in Long Lake, and is passionate about growing the game of golf. He is thrilled to be taking the job and is excited to help Orono golf continue to grow and develop.
Timothy Corlett will be joining his staff. Corlett is also a first year coach. Tim was a graduate of Iowa State. He is a lifelong golfer that loves the game and travels all over the world to play it. Tim hosts a local golf podcast(Break 80) and will be a huge help and asset to the Orono Golf Program.
Jerry Jensen and Jeff Kringen will be helping in part time roles- both bringing vast amounts of knowledge and experience. We are thrilled to have such a diverse and knowledgeable coaching staff this year.
The boy’s have tryouts Monday, April 17 and start with their first conference match the next day at Bluff Creek golf course.
Orono is returning four first or second team all-conference varsity players. Snow(12), Koopman(12), Kringen(9), Jensen(10).
After making day two of sections last year and playing some great golf, they are hoping to build off of that and continue our success into 2023.
“Through the first few weeks of the season it is very clear this is a team-orientated group and we are very excited to see what Orono golf does this year,” Hoaglund said. “We have a great mix of experienced leaders and young talent and it should be a very fun season for Orono golf.”
