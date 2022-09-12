Orono FB.jpg

Orono defeated No. 5 ranked Cooper on Friday. (Submitted photo)

Friday Night Lights are back and last Friday was an amazing matchup between the Orono Spartans and the Cooper Hawks.

Cooper came into the game ranked No. 5 in 5A. Both teams come off a successful 2021 campaign where both teams made it to US Bank Stadium and played in the semi-finals of the state tournament (Orono in 4A; Cooper in 5A).

Load comments