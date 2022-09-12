Friday Night Lights are back and last Friday was an amazing matchup between the Orono Spartans and the Cooper Hawks.
Cooper came into the game ranked No. 5 in 5A. Both teams come off a successful 2021 campaign where both teams made it to US Bank Stadium and played in the semi-finals of the state tournament (Orono in 4A; Cooper in 5A).
Coach McPherson’s philosophy of “One Dream, One Team, Rise as One” continues to build the Orono Ffotball program each year.
Coach talked about the big win on Friday, “Our players fought hard against a tough 5A team and never gave up throughout the night. When we were down in the 4th quarter I knew our players would continue to fight and I was glad to see them get the win.”
The opening drive for the Spartans set the tone for the game – they took over nine minutes off the clock and capped the drive with a 13-yard completion from Charlie Kraus to Brady McPherson.
The game was a grind the first half with both teams battling to get in the endzone. The teams went in at half with the Spartans leading 7-6.
The second half didn’t disappoint. Cooper started with the ball, but the Orono defense held strong and got the ball back for the Spartans.
On the next drive, Orono capped an 80-yard drive with a 15-yard pass from Charlie Kraus to George Perkins to put Orono up 14-6.
The Cooper Hawks would not go away quietly – they scored on their next two possessions to put them ahead 18-14 with just over nine minutes to go in the game. Orono’s Victor Ruhland came up big with an interception to give Orono the ball back and a chance to win the game. Orono would respond and put together a 70-yard drive to take the lead. Charlie Kraus found Nash Tichy on a 64-yard touchdown pass that would put Orono ahead for good. Orono’s kicker, Franklin Schwendimann, would hit the important PAT to put Orono up by three.
Cooper and Orono would trade possessions before the last drive of the night. Orono’s defense who was led by Nash Tichy had to make a big stop at the end of the game. Cooper would start the final drive on Orono’s 49 yard-line. With 1:30 left in the game, Cooper would face a 4th and 7.
The Spartans would come up big as they deflected a pass and turned the ball over on downs.
Orono would finish the game with victory formation and their first win of the season.
Coach McPherson reflected on a great high school football game, “We are excited about playing great teams throughout the season because it will prepare us for the postseason. Getting a win tonight against a tough 5A school is a great start for our team but we know each week we will have to be at our best to win on Friday night.”
The Orono Spartans will go on the road this week to face rival Holy Angels in a Suburban Red District game. The game will be hosted at Holy Angels High School on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The Stars are coming off a 31-28 win over Hill-Murray.
“Our game this week against Holy Angels is a rematch of two state tournament teams from a year ago – it is always a fun game to be a part of,” McPherson said looking ahead to Friday night.
