Orono faced Waconia, a tough 5A opponent, on Friday and came up short after leading at halftime.
The first half was a back-and-forth, hard-fought battle. Waconia started the scoring with a 12-yard reception by Alex Riley early in the first quarter. Orono put together a 3-play drive
at the beginning of the second quarter to tie the game at 7, scoring on an 80-yard completion from Charlie Kraus to Hunter Fox and an extra point by Franklin Schwendimann. The second
quarter went back and forth with the two teams trading possessions. Waconia eventually put together a 65-yard drive late in the second quarter to go ahead 13–7.
Orono, not backing down, got the ball back and drove to Waconia’s 47-yard line and faced fourth and 10 with less than minutes remaining in the half. Orono took a chance on a fake punt, and Victor Ruhland completed a 28-yard pass to Joey Greenagel for a first down. Kraus completed the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Nate Singleton, and Schwendimann added the extra point to put the Spartans on top 14–13 going into halftime.
The second half was a tough battle, but Orono did not find the end zone again and Waconia’s run game proved to be too much for the Spartans. Waconia scored 18 unanswered points to win
31–14.
Coach McPherson talked about Waconia’s running backs and how the game means more than a win at the end of the game. “Max and Alex are two of the best running backs in the state, and unfortunately we had to face both of the them in the same game. I was really proud of our players for battling all game even with some of our main guys out with injuries. Orono football got better tonight and that is what we are trying to do each week.”
The Spartans have no time to look back because they have another top-ranked 5A school coming in on Friday. Coach McPherson talks about how the tough schedule now helps with the playoffs. “It isn’t easy playing great 5A schools each week, but our players know that each week we will have a tough opponent and facing those teams will prepare us for the postseason.”
Orono falls to 1–2 on the season and faces Chanhassen this week. Chanhassen comes into the game with a 3–0 record and sits at the top of its district standings.
Coach McPherson looked ahead to the matchup, “Chanhassen is always a fun team to play because they are well coached and disciplined. We are excited for another great challenge and game this Friday.”
Orono will recognize its 2001 District Championship team and this season’s youth football players at the game as well. Kick off is at 7 p.m. in Orono this Friday, Sept. 23.
