09-16-22 - OHS Boys Varsity Football vs Waconia

Orono’s Hunter Fox (No. 83) reels in an 80-yard touchdown reception. (Photos courtesy Frank Landis)

 Frank Landis

Orono faced Waconia, a tough 5A opponent, on Friday and came up short after leading at halftime.

The first half was a back-and-forth, hard-fought battle. Waconia started the scoring with a 12-yard reception by Alex Riley early in the first quarter. Orono put together a 3-play drive

