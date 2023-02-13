The Orono boys basketball team (#8AAA) got back on track with back-to-back wins to open a crucial February stretch.
The Spartans traveled to take on Metro West conference opponent St. Louis Park on Feb. 2 nd and Alexandria (#5AAA) on Feb. 4.
When Orono traveled to St. Louis Park, they were looking to end a three-game losing streak and renew a style of play that had carried them to a ranking as high as No. 2 in the state earlier in the season.
Sophomore Nolan Groves got out quick, scoring the first seven points and despite an otherwise sluggish start, the Spartans slowly built a double digit advantage. At halftime, the score was 32-19, advantage Orono.
In the second half, the Spartan mojo that had led to early season wins over Hopkins, Minnehaha, Delano and Waconia was back. Orono gathered up 12 steals and forced 17 Orioles turnovers. The defensive intensity plus hot shooting pushed the Spartan lead to as much as 50. Groves and sophomore Brady Wooley made big contributions, going a combined 6-6 from beyond the arc.
Gunderson tallied 11 assists, the sweetest of which was a jump pass to Wooley as he streaked down the lane and punished the rim with a two-handed slam dunk. Shots were raining down from senior Isaiah Hagen, too. As has been Hagen’s habit, he was the team’s leading scorer with 22 points. But it was his last two buckets of the game that were the most poignant. A screen from senior Grant Gunderson freed Hagen for a deep three on the right wing. Soon thereafter, a feed from Groves resulted in a fast break two.
Coach Barry Wohler called a quick timeout to recognize Hagen for 1,000 career points. The Spartan bench emptied to celebrate Hagen as he was presented a game ball.
Hagen shared, “Hitting 1,000 points was a goal I’ve always wanted to accomplish. A big shout out has to go to my teammates and coaches for helping me accomplish this goal.”
A few minutes later, a Gunderson corner three, ignited seniors Riley Snow, Will Fritz and junior Connor Chappell in a seemingly choreographed dance trio from the bench. The celebration continued as junior Riley Nelson perfectly guided the ball off the backboard on a fast break, leaving senior Zach Close the honor of thundering the ball through on an alley-oop slam of his own.
The Spartans never trailed, at one point scored 21 straight points and won 85-38. Groves and Wooley joined Hagen in the high-scoring column with 18 points each. Groves was perfect from the field and from the line and added 4 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks. Close added 9 points and 7 rebounds, including a very solid six offensive boards. Gunderson chipped in 5 points, and team-highs with 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Senior Kyle Kallenbach delivered a well-rounded effort with 4 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Senior Ryan Nelson, sophomore Mitchell Kauch and Fritz scored 4, 3 and 2 points, respectively.
On Feb. 5, the Spartans traveled to Alexandria High School to take on the Cardinals in the Breakdown Winter Classic. This battle of top-10 AAA teams was the featured game of the event and proved to be a tale of two halves. The Spartans opened the scoring on a Hagen three-pointer and for the first few minutes, the teams traded baskets. Alex featured highly touted college prospects 6-9 Grayson Grove and 6-7 Chase Thompson, and those two made their presence felt early in the contest. An early Spartan highlight was a no-look dish from Groves to Wooley, who gathered and threw down a one-handed jam over Groves.
Around the 10-minute mark of the first half, the Cardinals seemed in control, turning the Spartans over frequently with an extended zone trapping defense. The lead extended to as many as 11 and with the clock winding down, Grove hit a deep three to send Alexandria to the locker room with a 48-40 advantage.
The second half started in a similar fashion, with Thompson and Grove, along with the Cardinal guards controlling the tempo. The lead again extended to 11 before the Spartans offense lifted off like a rocket looking to obliterate a Chinese spy balloon. It seemed the game was decided when Orono scored 22 unanswered points to flip the script from a nine-point deficit to a 13-point advantage.
Groves got hot – hitting six threes for the game – and finished with 26 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Hagen got hot – scoring at all three levels on his way to 32 points. He also notched a double-double by adding 10 rebounds. Gunderson shook off some tough first half moments to dish some highlight-reel dimes in the torrid second stanza for the Spartans, finishing with 9 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists and 3 steals. Kallenbach delivered a terrific floor game with two assists and two steals to go with 15 critical points, hitting from deep and getting crafty at the rim. Wooley was very solid defensively and added 4 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, a block and a steal. Nelson knocked down a big three pointer and added 4 rebounds. Close and senior Owen Fries were solid in defense and passing over the top of the pesky Cardinal zone, making a big difference when they were on the floor.
Orono led by as many as 15 and went on to win 89-78.
Coach Wohler reflected in the post-game interview, “I was really happy with how our team defense played in the second half. To hold a team like Alexandria to only 30 points was outstanding.”
Hagen chimed in, “The atmosphere was amazing. We knew coming in that the gym would be packed with Alexandria fans. Playing in those types of games only makes you better as a team.”
“In the last two games, I have seen a lot more life from our team”, said Gunderson. “Our three-game losing streak over the prior weekend was draining physically, but also mentally. Once we had a few days to recharge at practice, we were able to come out firing against SLP. We then built off that momentum to get a really good win at Alexandria. I think these last two games have proven we are back on track”.
The Spartans travel to Chaska and host Hermantown and Chanhassen on Feb. 7, 10 and 11, respectively.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.