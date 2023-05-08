Whether it be on the ice, the pitch or the lacrosse field, Celia Dahl has enjoyed success at Orono High School.
The senior has been named Orono’s Athena Award winner, an honor bestowed upon each metro area school’s top senior female athlete. Dahl will receive her award at the 51st annual banquet Friday, May 5, at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Minneapolis.
“I found out that I was the Athena Award winner at captains’ practice for lacrosse. I got an email from our AD, which I was curious about, so I opened it and was surprised to see that I was the winner,” Dahl said. “I received an email a couple minutes later that I was a finalist, so it really came as a shock to me because I didn’t even know about being a finalist yet. I was super excited, but I didn’t get to celebrate for long because I had to help run our practice. My teammates were all super excited for me, too. I’m glad I found out with them so I could share the excitement.”
Dahl has earned 10 varsity letters in three sports at Orono. She has been goalie for the Orono girls hockey team since her eighth grade season, earning five letters. She earned three letters in lacrosse, and two more in soccer.
She has garnered numerous awards, including three All-Conference and two All-State honors in girls hockey. In girls lacrosse, she was named team MVP twice and All-Conference twice.
In girls hockey, she helped the Spartans to their first two state tournament appearances in program history in hockey, including a second place finish at this year’s Class A state girls hockey tournament.
Dahl has a program record for most shutouts in a career in hockey with 22.
“My favorite memory from all of my sports has to be winning the section championship for hockey my junior year,” Dahl said. “We were the first team in Orono girls hockey history to win sections and make it to state, to get to be a part of that is so special. After winning sections and seeing alumni from the program and the community cheering us on was super cool. Getting to be a part of something that was important not only to our team but to our community and our youth programs stands out to me the most over anything else I’ve been a part of in my high school career.”
Dahl doesn’t only succeed on the athletic fields, but in the classroom as well - she has earned awards for AP scholar with distinction, Academic Letter/ Lamp of Learning, Spotlight on Scholarship, and Academic All-conference in hockey 22-23.
She also volunteers her time as both a hockey and soccer coach as well as being and executive board member for Firefighters for Healing, and Letters of Love.
Dahl will take her talents to Endicott College in Beverly, Mass., to study engineering and to play hockey and lacrosse.
“I found Endicott College through my dad - he helped me find all of the schools that had hockey, lacrosse, and engineering,” Dahl said. “Those criteria narrowed it down to a few schools. I went and visited a lot of them last summer. When I got on the Endicott campus, I knew that’s where I wanted to be. Playing at the D3 level, I knew that my workload was going to be slightly less for the sport that I was going to play, so I wanted to play both hockey and lacrosse as those were the two that I had been focusing on for the past four or five years. I am so lucky to have coaches at Endicott that fully supported me in wanting to play both, even though the seasons overlap.”
