Orono began post-season play as the highest ranked public school (No. 3) in Class AAA.
Only private schools DeLaSalle and Benilde-St. Margaret’s sat atop the 21-5 Spartans entering March. A streak of wins dating to late January gave Orono hope that this would be the year to advance to state, avenging last season’s one point section final defeat to Mound.
In the section quarterfinal, Orono took on the Academy of Holy Angels (AHA). The game started out in typical fashion. Isaiah Hagen got a steal near half court and went the other way for an easy two. On the next possession, Hagen muscled his way down the lane for another two in traffic. Then a patented Kyle Kallenbach crossover and pull up jumper bottomed as he was fouled. Yes! And it counts! Kyle stepped to the line and knocked down the freebie for a 7-4 Orono lead.
AHA tried to slow the tempo and ride senior Joe Miller who took his physical game inside for some tough buckets at the rim, but Orono continued to extend its lead throughout the half. Hagen scored 11 of the first 14 points for the Spartans.
Zach Close extended the early lead to 16-8 on two perfect swishes from the line and Jhett Leibfried sank a silky baseline floater to build Orono’s first ten point advantage.
The Spartan defense, much better in the second half of the season, was only impacted by Miller’s size and strength on the interior. Kallenbach, whose pure stroke was back on display, knocked down a deep triple. When Mitch Kauch knocked down two free throws, the score was 31-13 in favor of the Spartans.
Later in the half, Riley Nelson scored on an acrobatic floater and Riley Snow barreled down the lane for an impressive finish of his own. Orono held for the last shot to end the half, a whirling, spinning masterpiece from Hagen who finished the half with 17 points. Halftime score – Orono 40, AHA 21.
Following the break, Grant Gunderson who was returning from an injury, started dialing in the assists. First on a return pass to Kallenbach for a deep three and then to a cutting Close for a bucket in the lane. A Gunderson steal and fast break layup gave Orono a 47-22 lead. A touch pass from Gunderson for another Close hoop inside, another three from Kallenbach and a Hagen steal and two-handed dunk had the Spartans in complete control 56-30. With five quick points from Hagen and ten minutes on the clock, the starters retired giving way to the amazing Spartan bench. Brady Wooley hit a beautiful elbow jumper. An assist from Leibfried gave Nelson a clean look at a three and he buried it. Soon thereafter, assists from Snow and Nelson found Wooley for a reverse layup and another spinning finish. The Spartans slowed the pace over the last five minutes and finished on two nice driving buckets from Will Fritz and Lucas Knudson.
Hagen led all scorers with 24, followed by Kallenbach with a hot-shooting 20, Close notched 12, Wooley 8 and Nelson added 5. Gunderson led the team with 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Hagen and Nolan Groves each added 6 rebounds. Nelson dropped five dimes and added two steals in the 83-60 Spartan victory.
On March 11, Orono hosted the No. 3 seeded Delano Tigers. The two teams met in December at Delano, a 102-75 Spartan victory.
Since then, the upstart Tigers were on a roll, climbing to a No. 9 ranking in the state. Led by a trio of sharp shooting guards, they were expected to give Orono a very tough test. This game, a border rivalry in March, drew a standing room-only crowd. The Tiger faithful poured in from just 10 miles to the west and the energy in the gym was electric some 40 minutes before the opening tip.
The Tigers opened with a wise strategy. Take the air out of the ball, a tactic designed to slow the high-octane Spartan offense. Delano spread the floor, brought their center out
near the half court line and just played catch. A Groves steal led to the opening points of the game – a baseline mid-rage jumper from Kallenbach. Again, the Tigers played keep away, but Orono forced another turnover. A high-post dish from Close to Hagen made the score 4-0. A Hagen steal and coast-to-coast bucket gave the Spartans early momentum. Seven unanswered points from Gunderson extended the early Spartan lead to 13-2 and it appeared a rout was on. Looks can be deceiving.
Hagen hit a deep three for an 18-8 lead before the Delano offense started to counter.
With six minutes remaining in the first half, Delano tied the score on hot shooting from junior Will Strandemo and freshman Max Iversen. With the score tied at 22, Groves had a fantastic finish in the lane and completed the and-one for a 25-22 lead. Threes from Hagen and Nelson helped maintain the slim Spartan margin. Five more points from Hagen was quickly countered by a Delano three and the halftime score was 36-32 in favor of the Spartans.
On the opening possession of the second half, Gunderson got in the lane, scored and was fouled. He sank the free throw and the Spartan lead was back up to seven. A massive Close block led to a Hagen fast break dime to Gunderson. Delano called timeout with the Spartans leading by 13. The lead was 50-34 on a Hagen three with 13 minutes on clock. The Spartans seemed on the verge of putting this one away. But Delano’s grit and offensive weapons led to a 13-2 Tiger run that once again flipped the script. Delano was in this to win. Two Gunderson free throws briefly stemmed the Tiger attack, giving Orono another 10 point lead with eight minutes to play. Close nailed two free throws at the eight minute mark and the score was 67-59 Spartans.
Delano got some big steals and got to the free throw line, trimming the margin to just four with three minutes left. From that point, Orono attempted to eat up the clock, uncharacteristically spreading the floor and slowing the pace. A Spartan turnover led to a Strandemo pull-up that closed the Spartan lead to just two. With 90 ticks left, Close nailed two free throws to give Orono a four-point advantage. Once again a deep three from Delano closed the lead to two. Gunderson was fouled and made one of two free throws with 50 seconds remaining.
With 20 seconds left, Delano stole an inbounds pass under their own basket and missed two layups that would have tied it. On a scramble after the second miss, Delano was awarded the ball on an alternating possession. Strandemo was fouled and made both. Game tied.
Gunderson inbounded to Hagen with 12.1 seconds left and began directing traffic, with the deafening crowd uniformly on its feet. Hagen brought the ball up and attacked the basket with about 5 seconds remaining. He got to the rim, but the ball caromed off and Gunderson grabbed the offensive rebound in mid-air, attempting to tip the ball in for the win. He was fouled in the act of shooting and would get two free throws. First the referees convened to determine how much time should go back on the clock. In the end, Gunderson stepped to the line with a tie game 77-77 and .6 seconds left to play.
The first shot hit the back of the rim and bounced out. The second swished through. 78-77 Spartans. Delano was out of timeouts and heaved a full court pass that didn’t
touch anyone. The ball returned to the Orono end and Gunderson lobbed a pass to Wooley. The final half of a tick expired and Orono advanced to the section championship for the second year in a row.
Orono head coach Barry Wohler exclaimed, “What a great atmosphere for the game today. These are the kinds of games the players will remember for the rest of their lives”.
Hagen led all Spartan scorers with 34 points including shooting over 60 percent from the field and 9-10 from the line. Gunderson added 19 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. He was 6-10 from the field and 7-10 from the line, including the game winner. Kallenbach notched 10 points. Nelson, Groves and Close pitched in 6, 5 and 4 points respectively.
March Madness is alive and well. Close also added 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks in a great all-around game. The senior captains shared some thoughts in a post-game interview:
Riley Snow, “I am super proud of the way the team handled runs and stayed true to our philosophies.”
Isaiah Hagen, “It was one of the most intense games I’ve played. The energy in the gym was felt throughout the whole game and it definitely was something that prepared us for the upcoming game versus Benilde.”
Kyle Kallenbach, “It was a huge win for the team. We would not have won without everyone giving 100 percent effort. We were all able to do that and we got a great result”.
Grant Gunderson, “Although the Delano win was closer than we may have hoped, the adversity is something every championship team must face.”
On this night, one thing proved certain. March Madness is back!
