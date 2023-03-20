Orono boys hoops.jpg

The Orono Spartans celebrate the 78-77 victory against Delano at Orono High School. (Photos courtesy Cooper Shannon Photography)

Orono began post-season play as the highest ranked public school (No. 3) in Class AAA.

Only private schools DeLaSalle and Benilde-St. Margaret’s sat atop the 21-5 Spartans entering March. A streak of wins dating to late January gave Orono hope that this would be the year to advance to state, avenging last season’s one point section final defeat to Mound.

