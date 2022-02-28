The John Roethlisberger Iceberg Open was held Friday, Feb. 11 to Sunday, Feb. 13 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
Four hundred and fifty gymnasts from eight different states competed. Featuring GymACT on Saturday night from Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas City and Northern Illinois.
It was an exciting weekend for the Northshore men’s team. Here are the highlights. Level 10 gymnast Henry Henry Meisel (16, Mound) sprung back into the all-around competition and qualified for event finals pommel, and parallel bars.
The Level 7s team took first place with an overall score of 192.00. They got there with strong showings from Beau Merz (10, Delano), who took second in the all-around with a score of 63.00. He took first, in the floor and high bar, second on vault and pommel and fourth on rings. Owen Johnson (11, Delano) took second in the all-around with a 61.3 and he took first on floor and second on pommel. Joe Hartman (12, Independence) took second on rings and parallel bars and fourth on high bar. Oliver Berg (12, Mound) took second on high bar and third on vault. Austin Roers (12, Independence) took third on pommel and parallel bars. Rounding out the level 7’s, the Dikoski Boys (Independance). Tobin (11) placed fourth on floor and third on parallel bars while Marek (13) took third on vault.
The Level 4’s had some great personal bests and clinched a team second place with an overall team score of 176.400. In the 13+ age group, Bergen Dankey (12, Wayzata) continues his time at the top of the podium with another all-around first place finish with a score of 60.200. He took first place in pommel, rings, parallel bars and high bar and second place on floor. Kaiden Kochar (12, Watertown) took second in the all-around with a score of 53.10. He placed fourth in vault, parallel bars and high bar.
In the 12-year-old group, Junior Farley placed fourth in the all-around with a score of 55.5, placing third on parallel bars, and fourth on pommel.
In the 11-year-old group, Zachary Potter (10, Delano) placed second in the all-around with a score of 57.2. He placed first on rings, second on pommel, vault and parallel bars, and third on floor.
To round out the age groups in the 10-year-old group, Benjamin Hallet (9, Minnetrista) took fourth with a score of 57.2 with a first on pommel, second on floor, third on vault and fourth on parallel bars.
The Level 3 team had a good meet. These boys continue to show improvement and we can’t wait to see how far they come next time at the Great Northern Invitational March 4 to 6, hosted by Great Northern Gymnastics and being held at Maturi Pavillion on the University of Minnesota Campus.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.