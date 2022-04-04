Gymnasts from around Minnesota gathered at the Minneapolis Convention Center this past weekend, March 18-20, to compete in the 2022 Minnesota Optional and Xcel State Championships, hosted by Elite Gymnastics. Many of North Shore Gymnastics Association’s gymnasts earned top placements with their clean routines and impressive scores.
North Shore’s Level 6 gymnasts earned the second-place team award out of 31 teams. In the Senior A division, Addison Robberts (13, Mound) placed fifth on beam, third on floor, second on vault, and second all-around. Jada Preston-Harris (12, Orono) was the bars and floor champion and third all-around. In Senior B, Brooke Zerwas (13, Otsego) received bronze on bars, gold on vault, and silver in the all-around. Mia Garding (13, Wayzata) was beam champion. In Senior C, Lily Meisel (13, Mound) was fourth on bars, second on vault, and first on floor.
NSGA Level 7 gymnasts Lexi Thelen (11, Minnetrista) and Madelyn Hallett (12, Minnetrista) both placed second on floor in their age groups. Thelen also placed fifth on beam, third on vault, second on floor, and fourth all-around.
In Level 8, North Shore placed fourth out of 28 teams. In Junior B, Luciana Leyva (12, Mound) received bronze on bars, and silver on vault, beam, and all-around. Addison Berg (12, Mound) was third on vault and second on bars. In Senior A, Lily Fake (14, Delano) placed second on floor and third on vault, beam, and all-around.
North Shore’s Xcel Diamond team brought home the fifth-place team award out of 25 teams. In the Senior A division, Ella Dallmann (16, Delano) placed first on bars, second on floor, and third all-around. In Senior B, Julia Kolb (16, Maple Plain) was fifth place on beam and fourth on floor. In Senior C, Greta Ness (18, Independence) distinguished herself as vault champion and placed fourth on bars, fifth on beam, third on floor, and second all-around. Catalina Castillo (17, Plymouth) was fourth on floor.
North Shore’s Xcel Platinum team was seventh out of 39 teams. They dominated the podium in the Junior E division, with Eliza Hansen (14, Long Lake) earning bronze on vault and gold on beam, bars, floor, and all-around. Kaily Moeller (14, Maple Plain) placed fourth on vault, fifth on floor, and second all-around. Ella Clover (14, Minnetrista) was third on bars. In the Senior B division, Vienne Richardson (15, Orono) was the beam and floor champion, third place on bars, and second all-around. In the Junior B and D divisions, Kaleigh Francis (14, Independence) and Hailey Kalthoff (14, Delano) both placed second on bars. Kalthoff was also third on floor and fourth all-around.
Xcel Gold gymnast Julia Gorsuch (10, Orono) placed fourth on beam in the Junior B session. In the Senior B division, Lily Bleeker (12, Wayzata) was vault champion and Raashi Parekh (12, Corcoran) was fourth on beam. In Senior F, Erica Johnson (13, Mound) was vault and floor champion and placed second all-around. Aubrey Hoover (14, Delano) placed third on vault and fourth all-around in Senior G.
The final competition for the Xcel season will be Regionals, held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the weekend of April 29-May 1, 2022. For the Optional teams, their Regional competition will be April 22-24, 2022 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
