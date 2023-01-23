The North Shore men are back at it with their sights set on a great season this year.
NSGA men’s team made the trip to lowa City to compete in the 2023 lowa GymACT Invitational held Jan. 13 to 15 at the University of Iowa Field House.
On Saturday, Level 7 Owen Johnson (14, Delano) placed fourth on floor in his age group. Level 9 Beau Merz (17, Delano) placed first on floor and vault, fourth on high bar and finished with an all-around fourth place finish. Level 10 lan Laughlin (16, Carver ) placed second on pommel horse. Henry Meisel (16, Mound) placed third on pommel horse and fifth on parallel bars. Meisel was privileged to represent Minnesota and competed as a member of the Region 4 ECT Team.
The developmental levels competed Sunday. Level 5 Zach Potter (12, Delano) placed seventh all-around placing fourth on parallel bars in his age group. The NSGA’s level 4 team Maks Watts (7, Minnatrista) placed fourth on floor, third on rings, tied for second on vault and took home first on floor for a third place all-around finish. Hudson Arvizo (8, Maple Plain) had a great showing with a fourth place on vault and a third place finish on pommel horse.
Next up for the North Shore men, the optional levels 7-9 travel to Colorado to compete in the Junior Rocky Mountain Open Jan. 20 to 22. Your next opportunity to see all these great gymnasts compete here at home is Feb. 3 to 8 as the North Shore men host and compete in the John Roethlisberger Iceberg Open held at Canterbury Park Expo Center.
