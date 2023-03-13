North Shore gym.jpeg

The North Shore Gymnastics Xcel Gold team finished in first place at the Gopher Xcel Invite. Pictured from left: Hannah E, Olivia J, Makayla H, Maya W, Miranda Z, Maddie M, Samantha L, Jane C, Ava P. (Submitted photo)

North Shore Gymnastics Association hosted the 2023 Gopher Xcel Invite at Canterbury Park Expo Center in Shakopee this past weekend, March 4-5.

It was an exciting and successful meet for the hosting gymnasts.

