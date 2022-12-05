The North Shore Gymnastics Association hosted a fabulous competition at the 2022 Turkey Tumble this past weekend on Nov. 19-20.
Over 15 teams from across the state braved the chilly weather and traveled to the Westonka High School to compete at Levels 3, 4, 5, and Xcel Silver.
On Saturday morning, the seasoned Level 5 team led the way with outstanding performances, earning a bronze medal in the team competition out 11 teams. In the Jr. A division, Avery Merz
(10, Orono) won the beam event, tied for first on floor, took fifth place on bars and was third in the all-around. In the Jr. B division, Kennedy Farley (11, Long Lake) was second on bars, fifth on beam, and was also third in the all-around. Teammate Jordin Kimbrel (11, Orono) tied for third on beam and earned third place in the all-around. In the Senior division, Taylor Hansen (13, Delano) won the floor event, tied for first place on bars, took third place on beam, and was second in the all-around.
Later that afternoon, the Level 3 team had many lovely performances. In the Jr. A division, Savannah Festler (7, Medina) tied for fifth place on the beam. In the Sr. A division, Beatrice
Parks (9, Long Lake) earned third place on the floor event, tied for fourth place on beam with her teammate, Anara Ordoff (9, Buffalo), and was third in the all-around. Alice Fogel (10,
Corcoran) maintained her status as beam champion from her last competition, earning a 9.25 and the gold medal.
The final group on Saturday saw the Level 4 team athletes throw down beautiful routines in all the events. Ava Lien (11, Mound) earned the gold medal on beam, was fourth on floor, fifth on bars, and tied for third place in the all-around in the Sr. B division. In the Sr. A division, Ellenora Leland (10, Wayzata) earned a silver medal for her efforts on bars, tied for fourth place on floor, and tied for fifth place on vault. Coco Shelp’s (10, Maple Plain) consistently strong performances in all events were rewarded with a fifth place finish in the all-around of the Jr. B division. The Level 4 team placed fourth out of eight teams total.
On Sunday, the Xcel Silver team was divided into Junior and Senior divisions. The North Shore athletes dominated the Junior division, with Lauren Wheeler (8, Independence) and Camille
Winkler (9, Mound) tying for the gold medal in the all-around, both earning a score of 37.125 for their efforts. Wheeler took first place in both bars and beam, and was fourth on floor, while Winkler was third in both vault and beam, and was fifth on bars. Addie Jenney (10, Hamel) was second on beam, third on floor, fifth on vault, taking fourth place in the all-around. Zoe Zauhar (9, Minnetrista) was third on bars and fifth in the all-around. Other notable performances included Isla Hatfield (9, Delano), who earned fourth place on vault and fifth place on floor,
Reagan Krysan (9, Delano), who took fourth place on Beam, and Lyla Stavlo (7, Delano), who earned fourth place on bars and fifth place on beam. In the Senior division, Sophia Stavlo (11,
Delano) found herself on the podium several times, earning third place on beam, tying for third on floor, tying for fourth place on vault, and was ultimately fourth in the all-around division. The Xcel Silvers handily earned the silver medal in the team event.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning and to help each child develop gymnastics skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD 278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team. For more information, please call 763.479.3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
