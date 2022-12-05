north shore gym.JPG

The North Shore gymnastics team had strong performances at the Turkey Tumble: Pictured from left: Evelynn B, Coco S, Ava L, Leisl R, Katelyn N, Ellenora L, Attalee O. (Submitted photo)

The North Shore Gymnastics Association hosted a fabulous competition at the 2022 Turkey Tumble this past weekend on Nov. 19-20.

Over 15 teams from across the state braved the chilly weather and traveled to the Westonka High School to compete at Levels 3, 4, 5, and Xcel Silver.

