The North Shore Gymnstatics Level 8 team took fifth place at the state championships: Pictured from left: Luci L, Addie B, Lexie T, Siena C, Anna L. Not picuted: Madelyn H, Amaya H. (Submitted photo)

North Shore Gymnastics Association hosted the 2023 Minnesota Women’s State Championships the weekend of March 24-26, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Levels 6-10 and Xcel Gold, Platinum, and Diamond gymnasts from around Minnesota who qualified for this event came together for a chance to compete against the best gymnasts in the state. North Shore gymnasts made a strong showing in their various sessions throughout the weekend.

