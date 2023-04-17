North Shore Gymnastics Association hosted the 2023 Minnesota Women’s State Championships the weekend of March 24-26, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Levels 6-10 and Xcel Gold, Platinum, and Diamond gymnasts from around Minnesota who qualified for this event came together for a chance to compete against the best gymnasts in the state. North Shore gymnasts made a strong showing in their various sessions throughout the weekend.
From North Shore’s Level 7 team, Marie Benway (12, Long Lake) placed fifth on both bars and beam in the Junior B division. In Senior B, Lily Meisel (14, Mound) was fifth on bars and floor and took home silver for vault and all-around. Brooke Zerwas (14, Otsego) was fourth on vault.
North Shore’s Level 8 gymnasts came away with the fifth-place team award out of 30 teams in their competition. In the Junior C division, Madelyn Hallett (13, Minnetrista) placed fifth on
bars, fourth on beam and all-around, and was floor champion. Luciana Leyva (13, Mound) placed fifth on beam and second on bars. In Senior B, Siena Chermak (15, Mound) was the all-
around champion, also finishing with silver on bars and gold on vault, beam, and floor. In Senior C, Amaya Hughes (18, Mound) was vault champion, placed second on bars and all-around, and was third on floor.
In the Level 9 Senior A competition, North Shore gymnast Morgan Walsh (16, Orono) took home gold for bars and all-around and bronze for floor.
In the youngest division of Xcel Gold, North Shore’s Maya Wetter (9, Delano) was all-around champion, placing first on bars, third on beam, and fourth on floor. For Xcel Diamond’s Junior C division, Eliza Hansen (15, Long Lake) came away with bronze for all-around and bars and silver for vault.
From North Shore’s Xcel Platinum team, Vienne Richardson (16, Orono) placed third on beam, second on bars and all-around, and was floor champion in the Senior D division. In Senior B,
Hailey Kalthoff (15, Delano) placed fourth on floor and earned bronze for bars and all-around; Ella Clover (15, Minnetrista) was fifth on bars and fourth all-around; and Kaily Moeller was vault champion and second on bars. In Junior A, Lily Bleeker (13, Wayzata) was fifth all-around, placing fourth on vault and second on bars and floor.
Gymnasts who qualified at state will move on to their Regional competition. Levels 6-10 Regionals will be in Milwaukee April 14-16 and Xcel Regionals will be in Minneapolis April 21-23.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability,
potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline.
