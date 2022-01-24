The North Shore Gymnastics Association hosted the Gopher Invite on Jan. 7-9 at the Canterbury Park Expo Center in Shakopee.
North Shore’s Girls Level 6-9 and Xcel teams were among the meet’s top competitors.
The Level 7 team competed in the first session Friday night, finishing with a second-place team award. In the younger division, Lexi Thelen (11, Minnetrista) placed third on vault and fourth on floor. In the older division, Madelyn Hallett (12, Minnetrista) earned bronze on vault and silver medals for beam, floor, and the all-around. Anna Lamecker (13, Delano) placed third on bars and fourth on floor and all-around.
North Shore’s Level 8 girls competed Saturday morning, also finishing with a second-place team award. In the younger division, Luciana Leyva (12, Mound) earned medals in every event: fifth place on floor, fourth place on beam, and second on vault, bars, and all-around. Addison Berg (12, Mound) finished third on floor and fourth on vault and all-around.
Siena Chermak (13, Mound) dominated the older age group, wowing the judges and taking first on vault, bars, beam, floor, and all-around. Teammate Lily Fake (14, Delano) was alongside Chermak on the podium, placing second on vault, second all-around, and third on beam and floor. Level 9 gymnast Morgan Walsh (15, Orono) placed fourth on bars in her division.
Last to compete for North Shore on Saturday was the Level 6 team, who rocked their competition and earned a first-place team award. Marie Benway (11, Long Lake) placed third on both beam and floor in the junior division. For the seniors, Lily Meisel (13, Mound) placed first on vault, second on bars, and second all-around. Anna Dennis (13, Medina) was first on floor, second on vault and beam, and third all-around. Jada Preston-Harris (12, Orono) placed third in three events—vault, bars, and floor—and was fourth all-around. Mia Garding (13, Wayzata) was fifth on both beam and floor.
The Xcel Silver team started off Sunday’s competition with a first-place team award for North Shore. The Silvers, who are finishing up their competition season, made an impressive showing at this meet, dominating the podium in all four individual events and the all-around.
North Shore’s Xcel Gold team also rocked their competition and finished as the first-place team. In the youngest division, Bree Jackson (10, Wayzata) placed second on beam and first on floor. In the middle age group, Lily Bleeker (12, Wayzata) was the champion on vault and bars and fourth all-around. Ella Clarke (11, Watertown) placed fourth on vault. In the senior division, Erica Johnson (13, Mound) was the all-around champion and earned gold on floor, silver on beam, and bronze on bars. Teammate Aubrey Hoover (14, Delano) was second all-around as well as vault champion, second on bars, and third on floor.
Many of North Shore’s Xcel Platinum gymnasts weren’t able to compete this weekend, but Hailey Kalthoff (14, Delano) and Kaleigh Francis (13, Independence) represented their team well. Kalthoff had a fourth-place finish on beam, second-place on both bars and all-around, and first-place on floor. Kaleigh Francis (13, Independence) was fourth on floor.
The Xcel Diamond team looked strong and finished with a second-place team award. Greta Ness (18, Independence) was vault and bars champion and was second all-around. Ella Dallmann (16, Delano) placed third on beam and fifth on bars and all-around. Catalina Castillo (17, Plymouth) was fourth on bars and third on floor.
North Shore gymnasts will compete next at the Houston National Invitational in Galveston, Texas on Jan. 21-23.
