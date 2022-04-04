The Minnesota Men’s State Gymnastics Meet was held this on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 at the Mound Westonka Activity Center. North Shore Gymnastics had an amazing showing and some outstanding results.
Starting with the Level 3’s taking sixth place as a team with an impressive score of 167.8 This young team has a state champion with Maks Watts (7, Minnetrista) taking first place in the all-around with an impressive 59.400. He was on the podium with first place finishes on floor, vault and parallel bars and second place finishes on pommel, rings and horizontal bar. Way to go Maks!
His teammate Jackson Scott (7, Orono) joined him in the top three with a third place all-around finish taking third on floor and pommel and second on rings.
Other notable tops were Axel Kersten (9, Long Lake) who took the championship spot in his age group on vault. Bode Farley (6, Orono) who nabbed the championship as well and took first on Vault. Mate Toth (6, Orono) climbed up to third place finish in his group on parallel bars. Great job level 3’s what an awesome finish to what was many of this teams first year in competition. Special congratulations to Maks Watts and Jackson Scott who were named to Team Minnesota.
Level 4’s did not disappoint with a team second place finish with a score of 183.8. They supported each other with immense cheering as they took over the competitions.
This team is also proud to call Bergan Dankey (13, Wayzata)and Zach Potter (10, Delano) All-Around state champions in their age groups.
Dankey took the All-Around spot with an impressive 63.2 taking first in all events except vault where he took second. Way to Go Bergan!
Potter took first with a 60.5 with first place on vault and second place on pommel, rings and horizontal bar. Way to Go Zach!
Benjamin Hallet (9, Minnetrista) took third place in the All-Around with an impressive score of 59.3 with first place finishes on pommel and vault, second place on floor and third place on parallel bars and horizontal bar. Rounding out the top finishers on this team is Junior Farley (11, Mound) taking an impressive third in All-Around in his group with a score of 55.2. Special congratulations to this team with an amazing five gymnasts being named to Team Minnesota. They are Cable Farley (9, Long Lake), Benjamin Hallet (9, Minnetrista), Junior Farley (11, Mound) Zachary Potter (10, Delano) and Bergan Dankey (13, Wayzata.) These 4’s worked hard this year and made amazing strides with all gymnasts on the team qualifying for regional competition!
The Level 7’s continue the trend of high scores with a team first place. Their score of 201.6 clinched the top spot.
Oliver Berg (12, Mound) is your Level 7 All-Around State Champion with a score of 66.8 and an individual event champion on parallel bars, and horizontal bar. Owen Johnson (11, Mound) took the second spot with a 66.6 and individual event champion on floor and pommel. Austin Roers (12, Independence) climbed the podium for a third place All-Around finish in his group with a 65.9. Berg and Roers were neck in neck for the top events spots and shared the titles of vault champion with an impressive 11.400 and second on Rings with a 11.300 tie.
Beau Merz (16, Delano) took second in the All-Around in his group with championship finishes on floor, vault and horizontal bar and a second on pommel. Joe Hartman (12, Independence) took the individual event championship with a first place on vault. He also earned second on floor and had third place finishes on vault and parallel bars. Tobin Dykoski (11, Minnetrista) took second on rings and third on vault. Marek Dykoski (13, Minnetrista) took second on rings and vault securing this team’s title as a championship vaulting team In addition to all the awesome individual accomplishments this team had three members, Oliver Berg (12, Mound), Owen Johnson (11, Mound) and Beau Merz (16) named to Team Minnesota.
Henry Meisel (16, Mound) North Shore’s Level 10 competitor had a great state meet. The competition was fierce. Meisel took second place on pommel and parallel bars with an All-Around finish in fourth with a score of 71.8. This was Henry’s highest All-Around score all year. Way to go Henry.
The men of North Shore have set their sights on the 2022 Men’s Region 4 Championships in Fargo, North Dakota to be held on April 1 to 3. The Region includes gymnasts from North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. All those eligible to attend this year qualified.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
Follow The Laker Pioneer on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.