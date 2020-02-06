Despite the winter storm this weekend, North Shore Gymnastics’ Xcel gymnasts were able to compete at the 49th annual Winter Challenge Meet, hosted by Crowley’s Gymnastics Center on Jan. 17-18. The meet was held at the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
The Xcel Silver team started off Friday’s competition with a bang, coming away with a top-five placement on every event, including a fourth-place finish as a team with a score of 107.0. Makenna Beimert (9, Montrose) dominated the vault competition with a 9.2 and first place. Beimert also placed fifth on floor and fourth all-around for the 9 and under age group. In this same age group, Julia Gorsuch (8, Orono) placed second on floor, fifth on beam, and fifth all-around. Bree Jackson (8, Wayzata) placed fourth on floor. For the next age group, Lily Bleeker (10, Wayzata) placed fifth on floor. In the 11 and older division, Katelyn White (11, Mound) made her mark, taking home medals for placing fourth on bars, fifth on vault, fifth on floor, and fifth all-around with a 36.1.
The Xcel Gold gymnasts looked good at their competition Friday night. Kaleigh Francis (11, Independence) was the team’s top all-around scorer, with a 35.7 and fifth place in her division. She also placed fifth on bars. Erica Johnson (11, Mound) placed seventh on bars. In the next age group, Marley Hagen (12, St. Bonifacius) earned second place on bars with a 9.2, and Ella Clover (12, Minnetrista) placed eighth on bars.
Saturday’s competition brought out some high scores from North Shore’s Xcel Platinum team, earning them a 107.2 team score and third place overall. Ashtyn Cupp (12, Mound) placed third all-around with a 35.55, fourth on beam, and fifth on bars in the 13 and under age group. In the 14 and older division, Ella Dallmann (14, Delano) placed second on beam with a 9.25 and fourth all around with a 35.55. Julia Kolb (14, Maple Plain) wowed the crowd with her 9.45 floor routine. Kolb also placed fifth on vault. Jamie Parod (15, Plymouth) placed fourth on floor with a 9.25.
The Xcel Diamond team placed fourth overall, and all three gymnasts were up on the podium multiple times for their impressive performances. Greta Ness (16, Independence) came away with first place on bars with a 9.25, first place on beam, third place on floor, and first all-around with a 35.25 for the 15 and older age group. Jaylynn Dyer (15, Monticello) placed fifth on bars and beam and third place all-around. Catalina Castillo (15, Plymouth) rocked her bar routine with a 9.15 and second place and also placed fourth on beam.
North Shore gymnasts are looking forward to some warmer weather for their next competition: the LaFleur Invitational in Tampa, Florida on February 1-2.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.