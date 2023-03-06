North star gym.jpeg

The North Shore Gymnastics Level 8’s finished in firstg place at the Granite Tropical Twist. Pictured from left: Madelyn H, Lexi T, Anna L, Addie B, and Amaya H. (Submitted photo)

On Saturday, Feb. 25, North Shore Gymnastics Association’s Levels 7 and 8 teams competed in St. Cloud at the 2023 Granite Tropical Twist.

These North Shore gymnasts wowed the judges with clean routines and skills and dominated the podium during awards. Both teams came home with the first-place team award for their sessions.

