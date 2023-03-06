On Saturday, Feb. 25, North Shore Gymnastics Association’s Levels 7 and 8 teams competed in St. Cloud at the 2023 Granite Tropical Twist.
These North Shore gymnasts wowed the judges with clean routines and skills and dominated the podium during awards. Both teams came home with the first-place team award for their sessions.
In the Level 7 competition, North Shore’s Anna Dennis (14, Medina) came out on top, placing first on beam and all-around, second on vault, third on floor, and fourth on bars. Dennis earned the highest all-around score of the entire Tropical Twist meet. The rest of the team also made an impressive showing. Brooke Zerwas (14, Otsego) was second on floor and all-around, third on bars, and fifth on beam. Marie Benway (12, Long Lake) was floor champion, second on bars, and third all-around. Lily Meisel (14, Mound) placed third on vault, fourth on floor, and fifth all-around.
North Shore’s Level 8 gymnast Madelyn Hallett (13, Minnetrista) was all-around champion in her session, placing first on vault, bars, and floor and third on beam. Hallett was the second-
highest-scoring gymnast of the Tropical Twist meet. Teammate Lexi Thelen (12, Minnetrista) was beam champion and placed second on bars and all-around, as well as third on vault and
fourth on floor. Addison Berg (13, Mound) was third all-around, placing fifth on bars and second on vault, beam, and floor. Amaya Hughes (18, Mound) placed third on bars, and Anna Lamecker (14, Delano) was fourth on bars.
These North Shore gymnasts compete next at the Leprechaun Leap in Grand Rapids, Minn., March 11-12.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline.
