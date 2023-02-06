North SHore gym.jpeg

The North Shore Gymnastics Level 8’s placed second at the Legacy Luau 2023 Invitational. Pictured from left: Lexi T, Luci L, Siena C, Madelyn H, Addie B, Amaya H. (Submitted photo)

This past weekend, Jan. 27 to 29, North Shore Gymnastics Association’s Level 7-9 and Xcel competition teams made the most of a cold weekend at the Hawaiian-themed Legacy Luau

2023 Invitational, hosted by Legacy Gymnastics, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

