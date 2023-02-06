This past weekend, Jan. 27 to 29, North Shore Gymnastics Association’s Level 7-9 and Xcel competition teams made the most of a cold weekend at the Hawaiian-themed Legacy Luau
2023 Invitational, hosted by Legacy Gymnastics, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
North Shore’s Xcel Platinum and Diamond teams started the competition off strong on Saturday morning, with the Platinum team bringing home the first-place team award. In the Platinum
Senior division, North Shore dominated the podium. Vienne Richardson (16, Orono) was second on beam and champion on bars, floor, and all-around. Kaleigh Francis (14, Independence) was
fifth on floor, fourth on beam, and third on bars and all-around. Ella Clover (15, Minnetrista) was fifth on beam and all-around and fourth on bars and floor. Kaily Moeller (15, Maple Plain) placed fourth on vault, and Hailey Kalthoff (15, Delano) was second on vault and bars.
In the Junior division, Lily Bleeker (13, Wayzata) placed third on bars and Reese Haag (13, Rockford) was fifth on floor.
North Shore’s Xcel Diamond gymnasts both made an impressive showing with Eliza Hansen (15, Long Lake) placing first on floor, second all-around, and fourth on vault and bars, and Ella Dallmann (17, Delano) placing second on floor and fourth on beam and all-around.
Next up was North Shore’s Xcel Gold team, who wowed the judges and earned a second-place team award. In the youngest division, Maya Wetter (9, Delano) was the beam and all-around champion, as well as third on vault and second on bars and floor. Samantha Lowther (8, Mound) placed fifth on bars and second on vault, and Hannah Erikson (10, Plymouth) was first on floor.
In Junior B, Ava Peterson (11, Delano) had a dynamic meet, finishing with first-place all-around and first on vault, bars, and floor, as well as fifth on beam. Olivia Johnson (11, Long
Lake) was beam champion and fourth on bars and all-around. Lucy Jones (11, Mound) was fifth on floor.
In the Senior divisions, Maddie Meyer (12, Rockford) was fourth on vault and Miranda Zaback (14, Minnetrista) was first on floor.
In the Development Program Level 7 competition, North Shore’s Marie Benway (12, Long Lake) placed fifth on bars, fourth on floor, second on beam, and third all-around. In the older division, Anna Dennis (14, Medina) was fourth on bars, third on vault and beam, and second all-around. Brooke Zerwas (13, Otsego) placed fourth on floor.
For Level 9, Morgan Walsh (16, Orono) was the all-around silver medalist, also placing fourth on vault and bars and first on beam.
North Shore’s Level 8 team earned the second-place team award with their impressive performance against difficult competition. In the youngest division, Lexi Thelen (12, Minnetrista) placed fifth on beam and all-around, and Addison Berg (13, Mound) was third on vault and floor. In the Junior division, Madelyn Hallett (13, Minnetrista) was beam, floor, and all-around champion and placed fourth on bars. Teammate Luciana Leyva (13, Mound) was next to her on the podium with silver on vault, beam, and all-around and gold on bars. In the Senior division, Siena Chermak (14, Mound) placed third on bars, second on beam and floor, and was champion on vault and all-around.
North Shore gymnasts compete later this week at the Long Beach Open in sunny California, February 3-5.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability,
potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
