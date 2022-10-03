North Shore gymnastics.JPG

The North Shore Gymnastics girls Level 5 team placed in second place at the 2022 Minnesota Judges Cup. Pictured front from left: Taylor H., Kennedy F., Makenna P., Avery M., Emmy H., and Jordin K. (Submitted photo)

Athletes from North Shore Gymnastics Association started off their fall competitive season with a bang this past weekend at the 2022 Minnesota Judges Cup held at the Westonka Activity Center.

Gymnasts competed at Levels 3, 4, 5 and Xcel Silver and were divided within their respective levels according to age to demonstrate their skills on each of the four events: Beam,

