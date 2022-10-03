Athletes from North Shore Gymnastics Association started off their fall competitive season with a bang this past weekend at the 2022 Minnesota Judges Cup held at the Westonka Activity Center.
Gymnasts competed at Levels 3, 4, 5 and Xcel Silver and were divided within their respective levels according to age to demonstrate their skills on each of the four events: Beam,
Uneven Bars, Vault and Floor Exercise.
On Saturday, Level 5 athletes gave strong performances throughout the age groupings. Avery Merz (9, Orono) earned a silver medal in the All-Around competition out of a group of 22 gymnasts, earning a first place on the Floor Exercise, second on Beam, and tied for fifth place on Bars. Emmy Haag (10, Rockford) was the champion in Beam, Bars, and Floor, rounding out her efforts with a second place in Vault. Following closely was Kennedy Farley (10, Long Lake), who took home a silver medal on Beam, and finished fourth All-Around.
The North Shore Level 5 team took home silver medals in the team competition, out of eight total teams.
Later in the day, Level 4 gymnasts showed great promise as well. In the middle age group, Ellenora Leland (10, Wayzata) placed fourth on Bars, and was second on Vault to finish fourth in the All-Around. Elisabeth Rosha (9, Independence) earned a silver medal in the All-Around in her division, placing first on Vault, and tied for second place on the Floor. Other strong performances from the Level 4 team included Katherine Bell (10, Orono), who placed fifth on the Beam, while Ava Lien (11, Mound) also tied for fifth place on the Uneven Bars, and Adalee Ordorff (10, Buffalo) who earned a bronze medal on the Floor routine.
On Sunday, North Shore’s Level 3 team made impressive showings with many solid performances and top placings. Beatrice Parks (9, Long Lake) earned a silver medal in the All-Around featuring 21 competitors in her division, taking third place in both Bars and Beam, and first place on Floor. Closely behind was her sister, Louise Parks (9, Long Lake), with a second place finish on Bars and a third place finish on Floor, contributing to a fifth place all-around score. Other notable performances included Anara Ordorff (9, Buffalo) who placed fourth on Vault, Alice Fogel (10, Corcoran) earned a bronze medal on the Beam, fifth place on the Floor, allowing her to place fifth in the All-Around. Layla Tobkin (9, Maple Plain), earned a silver medal on the Uneven Bars, Petra Watts (9, Minnetrista), placed fourth in the Uneven Bars, and Kaleigh Kochar (10, Watertown), placed fourth on the Floor routine. The Level 3 team finished a strong third out of eight teams.
Later in the day, the Xcel Silver team showed they are a team to be reckoned with this season. In the youngest division, Lauren Wheeler (8, Independence) dominated her division, sweeping the placings with first place finishes in all four events, securing the gold medal in the All-Around. Myka Spears (8, Maple Plain) earned fifth place finishes in the Beam and Floor vents, placing her in a tie for fourth place in the All-Around.
Riley O’Donnell (9, Delano) also earned a silver medal in the All-Around, with a second place finish on Floor, third place on Beam, and tied for second place on Bars. Isla Hatfield (9, Delano) was right with her, earning a bronze medal in the All-Around, after taking first place on Vault and tying for fifth place on Beam. Other notable performances included Regan Krysan (9, Delano), who placed first on Beam and tied for fourth place on Floor and tied for fifth on Uneven Bars, ultimately tying for fifth place in the All-Around. Kendall Geistfeld (9, Delano) also earned a bronze medal with her Floor routine and placed fourth on Bars. Camille Winkler (9, Mound) was part of a three-way tie for the silver medal in the All-Around competition within her division, earning second place on Beam, a tie for third place on Floor and a tie for fourth place on Bars. In that division, Addie Jenney (9, Hamel) earned first place on Beam, with her teammate, Charli Navickas (10, Maple Plain), closely behind her tying for third place on Beam.
Finally, Joelle Johnson (10, Mound) earned a silver medal on Beam, while Sophia Stavlo (11, Delano) took the gold medal on Floor and earned a fourth place finish in the All-Around. The Silver Xcel team was rewarded with a silver team medal out of five teams.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning and to help each child develop gymnastics skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team. For more information, please call (763) 479.3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
