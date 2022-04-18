The amazing men of North Shore gymnastics are flipping awesome once again.
They competed in the Men’s Region 4 Championships, hosted by American Gold the University of North Dakota in Fargo, N.D., on April 1-3.
There was no April Foolin Around for these teams as they brought focus and determination to this 6 state competition.
The level 7’s, fighting for every straight leg and pointed toe, conquered regionals. Their overall score of 201.15, earned them the title of top team and USAG Region 4 Champions over second place M and M gymnastics from Wisconsin.
Let’s review the numbers. Tobin Dykoski (Mound,11) with a 65.450 and Oliver Berg (Mound,13) with a 66.50 are Region 4 All-Around champions within their age group. Tobin Dykoski is the floor (11.450) and pommel (10.300) champion. Tobin also earned third on parallel bars and high bar. Oliver Berg placed first on high bar, second on floor, pommel and parallel bars and third on rings. Owen Johnson (Delano, 11) brought home a third place All-Around finish with a score of 64.750. Johnson also earned the title of Region 4 Champion on horizontal bar, second on pommel and third on floor. Austin Roers (Independence,13) shares the horizontal bar Region 4 Championship title with his teammate (Berg) both earning a 10.750. Joe Hartmann (Independence, 13) is the Region 4 Champion on rings (11.750) and vault (11.200). Marek Dykoski (Mound, 14) is the Region 4 Champion on floor with an 11.350. All members of this unstoppable team have made it to USAG Western Nationals which will be held May 1 in Reno, Nev.
The North Shore level 4 boys battled against 16 other teams competing in the regional championships. They fought hard and cheered loudly for each other, their determination propelled them to a fourth place finish with a team score of 179.100. In their respective age groups here are the exciting results in a tremendously difficult field. Junior Farley (Mound, 11) placed third on rings (10.700) and vault (9.300). Kaiden Kochar (Watertown, 12) fresh off a broken finger competed all six events for the first time in the over two months. His hard work and dedication paid off as he walked away with a second place finish on vault (9.300). Alex Bartx (Minnetrista, 11) showed his muscle and took second place on parallel bars. Zachary Potter (Delano, 10) took home the third place title on rings (10.400), vault (9.300), and a second place finish on high bar (9.900) earning him a third place All-Around finish with a 59.400. The stand out of the hour was Bergen Dankey (Wayzata, 12) who is the Level 4 Regional 4 All-Around champion with a score of 59.500. He also now holds the title of regional event Champion on floor (11.100), rings (10.700), and high bar (9.800), and a second place finish on pommel (10.600).
Way to go North Shore, you have shown you are a force to be reckoned with this season and have set the horizontal bar high as you head into the off season for some much needed rest.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call (763) 479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.