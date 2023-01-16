North shore gym.jpeg

Pictured from left is North Shore Gymnastics Platinum and Diamond athletes: Hailey K, Eliza H, Ella C, Kaleigh F, Reese H, Lily B, Kaily M, Vienne R, Ella D, and Coach Heather. . (Submitted photo)

North Shore Gymnastics Association hosted the 2023 Gopher Invite this past weekend, Jan. 7-8, at the Canterbury Park Expo Center in Shakopee.

This was the first meet of the competition season, and North Shore’s Girls Level 7-9 and Xcel teams made an impressive showing.

