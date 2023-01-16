North Shore Gymnastics Association hosted the 2023 Gopher Invite this past weekend, Jan. 7-8, at the Canterbury Park Expo Center in Shakopee.
This was the first meet of the competition season, and North Shore’s Girls Level 7-9 and Xcel teams made an impressive showing.
The Xcel Gold team brought home the first-place team award for their session. In the junior division, these young North Shore gymnasts dominated the podium. Maya Wetter (9, Delano) placed first all-around, third on vault, and first on bars, beam, and floor. Olivia Johnson (11, Long Lake) was third all-around, fifth on vault, and third on bars and beam. Ava Peterson (11, Delano) was fifth all-around, second on vault, fourth on floor, and fifth on bars. Samantha Lowther (8, Mound) placed fifth on beam and Hannah Erikson (10, Plymouth) was third on beam and floor.
In the senior age group, Maddie Meyer (12, Rockford) came away with medals for fourth place on vault, third on bars and floor, second on beam, and third all-around.
North Shore’s Xcel Platinum team earned a second-place team award with their dynamic performance. Lily Bleeker (13, Wayzata) was fourth all-around and fifth on floor in the junior division.
In the senior division, Vienne Richardson (16, Orono) was the all-around champion, also placing first on bars, beam, and floor. Hailey Kalthoff (15, Delano) placed third on bars,
Kaily Moeller (15, Maple Plain) second on beam, Ella Clover (15, Minnetrista) fourth on bars, and Kaleigh Francis (14, Independence) fifth on floor. In the same session, North Shore’s small Xcel Diamond team also impressed the judges, with Ella Dallmann (17, Delano) placing first all-around, first on floor, and fourth on vault, and Eliza Hansen (15, Long Lake) coming away with third place on beam and fourth on floor.
Morgan Walsh (16, Orono), a Level 9 gymnast from North Shore, wowed her competitors with clean routines and a first-all-around finish. Walsh also placed fourth on beam, second on vault, and first on bars and floor. Teammate Lily Fake (15, Delano) placed third on floor.
North Shore’s Level 8 girls worked together to earn a first-place team award against difficult competition. In the junior division, Luciana Leyva (13, Mound) was the all-around champion, as well as first place on beam and third on vault, bars, and floor. Madelyn Hallett (13, Minnetrista) was fourth all-around, third on floor, fourth on vault, and fifth on bars. Anna Lamecker (14, Delano) placed fifth all-around and second on beam, and Addison Berg (13, Mound) was fourth on beam.
In the senior age group, Siena Chermak (14, Mound) was all-around champion, first on floor, second on bars, and third on beam. Amaya Hughes (18, Mound) was third on vault.
North Shore Level 7 gymnast Marie Benway (12, Long Lake) was floor champion in the younger age group. In the older division, Anna Dennis (14, Medina) placed fourth on vault, first on beam and floor, and second all-around, while teammate Brooke Zerwas (13, Otsego) placed fifth on floor.
North Shore gymnasts compete later this week in Des Moines, Iowa at the Chow’s Winter Classic Invitational, Jan. 12-14.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline.
