The North Shore Gymnastics team of (from left) Kennedy F, Jordin K, Emmy H, Avery M, Makenna P, Taylor H. competed well at state. (Submitted photo)

Minnesota’s best gymnasts at Levels 3, 4, 5 and Xcel Silver descended upon Falcon Heights to compete at the 2022 Compulsory and Bronze/Silver State Championships this past weekend on Dec. 9-112 at the Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum.

The performances of the North Shore Gymnastics athletes showed the strength of all of the team programs and the hard work of both gymnasts and coaches alike.

