Minnesota’s best gymnasts at Levels 3, 4, 5 and Xcel Silver descended upon Falcon Heights to compete at the 2022 Compulsory and Bronze/Silver State Championships this past weekend on Dec. 9-112 at the Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum.
The performances of the North Shore Gymnastics athletes showed the strength of all of the team programs and the hard work of both gymnasts and coaches alike.
The Level 5 team left nothing on the floor with superb performances from the entire team. In the Jr. B division, Avery Merz (10, Orono) earned the silver medal in the all-around competition, also placing second on beam and tying for first place on the floor event (10, Rockford). The Jr. C division, the consistent performances of Emmy Haag (10, Rockford), Jordin Kimbrel (11, Orono) and Kennedy Farley (11, Long Lake) saw them placing third, fourth and tying for fifth place, respectively, in the all-around competition.
Out of 21 competitors, Haag was second on the floor, and third on both beam and vault. Kimbrel and Farley both tied for third on the floor, while Kimbrel earned fourth place on beam and vault, and Farley taking fifth place on beam.
In the Sr. B division, Taylor Hanson (13, Delano) claimed the gold medal in the all-around, with outstanding performances claiming gold on both beam and floor, and a tie for second place on bars. Makenna Peterson was close behind her, with a second place finish on beam, and a fourth place finish in the all-around. The Level 5 team was third out of 20 teams total.
The Level 4 competition was held on Saturday, with 31 gyms participating. In the Jr. C division, Evelynn Belgarde (9, Wayzata) earned a pair of bronze medals for her performances on beam
and floor, while Elisabeth Rosha (9, Independence) and CoCo Shelp (10, Maple Plain) placed fourth on the floor in the Jr C. and Jr. F division, respectively.
In the Sr. A division, Ellenora Leland (10, Wayzata) had an incredible day, tying for second in the all-around competition, with a second place finish on floor, and a pair of fourth places on bars and vault. F
inally, in the Sr. D division, Ava Lien (11, Mound) was the beam champion, was second on floor, and was fourth on bars. The team had much to celebrate, as all of the Level 4 competitors achieved scores in the floor competition that exceeded 9.0, and placed 11th out of 31 teams.
The Level 3 team had some beautiful performances at their first experience with state competition. In the Sr. C division, Anara Ordorff (9, Buffalo) earned fourth place on vault while
Beatrice Parks (9, Long Lake) placed fourth on floor and fifth in the all-around competition.
In the Sr. E division, Alexis Pohl (11, Corcoran) earned a silver medal for her performance on bars, while Alice Fogle (10, Corcoran) tied for third place on both beam and floor, and tied for fourth place in the all-around competition. The team placed ninth out of 22 teams
The Xcel Silver team competition took place over both Saturday and Sunday due to the large number of competitors, with North Shore’s team taking sixth place out of a staggering 43 teams.
In the youngest division, Aftin O’Donnell (7, Delano) tied for fourth place on the floor event while Lyla Stavlo (7, Delano) was fifth on bars.
In the C division, Myka Spears (8, Maple Plain) tied for third place on bars, tied for fourth place on vault, and earned fifth place in the all-around.
In the D division, Lauren Wheeler (8, Independence) wowed the crowd, winning all of her events, except the beam where she was tied for second, culminating in the gold medal for the all-around. Haley Hintze (8, Medina) and Gianna Ellickson (8, Plymouth) tied for fourth place on bars, with Ellickson also picking up a tie for fourth place on beam.
In the E division, Kendall Giestfeld (9, Delano) placed fifth on vault while Isla Hatfield (9, Delano) was second on vault, tied for second on beam, tied for third on floor and scooped up a bronze medal in the all-around. Riley O’Donnell (9, Delano) performances in the E division resulted in her taking home the gold in the all-around. She tied for second place on the floor, tied for fourth place on bars and was fourth on beam, and took fifth place on vault.
In the G division, Zoe Zauhar (9, Minnetrista) earned a silver medal for her performance on bars. Camille Winkler (9, Mound) took the top honors in the H division, placing first on beam, tying for first on bars, second on floor and tying for third place on vault. Reagan Krysan (9, Delano) tied for fourth place on beam.
In the Jr. B division, Addie Jenney (10, Hamel) collected a silver medal in the all-around, taking first place on beam, and second places on floor and vault. In the Jr. C division, Charli Navickas (10, Maple Plain) also tied for second on floor while Penny Juusola (10, Long Lake) collected a silver medal in the all-around, with notable performances earning her third place on beam and fourth place on vault.
In Sr. A, Sophia Stavlo (11, Delano) won the floor event and was third on vault.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning and to help each child develop gymnastics skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team. For more information, please call 763.479.3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.