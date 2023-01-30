North Shore Gymnastics Association gymnasts and coaches traveled to Des Moines, Iowa this past weekend to compete at the 2023 Chow’s Winter Classic, held Jan. 12-14 at the Iowa
Events Center.
Girls Level 3-9 and all Xcel levels competed, this meet falling at the end of the season for Levels 3-5 and Xcel Silver and the beginning of the season for Levels 6-9 and Xcel
Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. North Shore gymnasts out shown their competitors at every level.
The young Xcel Silver team brought home a second-place team award for North Shore. In the Jr. A division, Myka Spears (8, Maple Plain) was beam and floor champion and second place all-
around. Lyla Stavlo (8, Delano) placed second on bars and third on beam, floor, and all-around. Gianna Ellickson (8, Plymouth) was third on bars and floor, and Cecilia Smiley (8, Orono) was fifth on beam and fourth on vault.
The Jr. B age group was just as successful for North Shore with Isla Hatfield (9, Delano) placing first on beam, third on vault and bars, and second on floor and all-around. Zoe Zauhar (9, Minnetrista) was second on bars, fourth on floor, and third on vault and all-around. Lauren Wheeler (8, Independence) came away with fourth place on bars and all-around and third place on beam and floor. Haley Hintze (9, Medina) was fifth on beam.
In the Jr. C division, Camille Winkler (9, Mound) was fifth on vault, second on beam, first on floor, and third all-around, while teammate Reagan Krysan (9, Delano) was fourth all-around, second on vault and floor, and fifth on beam.
The Sr. A group brought a silver all-around medal for Charli Navickas (10, Maple Plain) who placed fourth on beam, third on bars, and first on floor. Penny Juusola (10, Long Lake) was beam champion and placed fifth on floor and fourth all-around.
In Sr. B, Sophia Stavlo (11, Delano) received gold medals for bars, beam, floor, and all-around. Teammate Annabelle Johnson (11, Mound) received silver for bars.
In the Sr. C division, Elin Homstol (12, Plymouth) placed fourth on floor and fifth on beam.
North Shore’s Xcel Gold team also came away with a second-place team award for their impressive performance. In the youngest division, Maya Wetter (9, Delano) was first all-around
and Samantha Lowther (8, Mound) was second. Wetter was also champion on bars, beam, and floor, while Lowther was vault champion, second on beam, and third on bars. In Jr B, Olivia
Johnson (11, Long Lake) was second on vault and bars, third on beam, fourth on floor, and all-around champion. Hannah Erikson (10, Plymouth) was third on floor. Lucy Jones (10, Mound)
and Makayla Harwick (10, Orono) tied for fourth place on vault, with Jones also placing fifth on floor.
In the Sr. A division, Ava Peterson (11, Delano) was first on vault, second on floor, and third all-around.
In Sr. B, Maddie Meyer (12, Rockford) was vault champion, second place on beam, fourth on floor, and third all-around. In Sr C, Miranda Zaback (14, Minnetrista) received gold for floor and all-around and was second on vault and fourth on beam.
In the Xcel Platinum competition, North Shore was the fourth-place team.
In the Jr. B division, Lily Bleeker (13, Wayzata) came away with bronze medals for all-around and floor, also placing fifth on beam, fourth on vault, and second on bars.
In Jr. C, Reese Haag (13, Rockford) was fifth on bars and the floor champion.
In Sr. B, Kaleigh Francis (14, Independence) placed third on bars and second on floor. In Sr. C, Vienne Richardson (16, Orono) was all-around champion, as well as champion on bars, beam, and floor. Hailey Kalthoff (15, Delano) was fourth all-around, third on floor, and second on bars. Kaily Moeller (15, Maple Plain) placed third on bars and fourth on vault and floor, and Ella Clover (15, Minnetrista) was third on vault and fifth on bars.
North Shore’s Xcel Diamond gymnast Eliza Hansen (15, Long Lake) earned silver for all-around in her age group. She also placed third on bars and second on vault, beam, and floor. In the
older division, Ella Dallmann (17, Delano) placed second on vault and floor and fifth all-around.
In the Level 3 competition, North Shore gymnasts wowed the judges and came away with a first-place team award. In Sr. A, Hadley Louricas (9, Mound) placed third on beam and fourth on
floor and all-around. In the Sr B division, Beatrice Parks (9, Long Lake) was all-around champion as well as first on beam and floor and fourth on vault and bars. Louise Parks (9, Long Lake) was fifth on vault, third on bars, and fourth all-around, and Layla Tobkin (9, Maple Plain) was first on bars and second on floor.
In Sr. C, Alice Fogle (11, Corcoran) earned gold on beam and all-around and was fifth on bars, fourth on vault, and second on floor. Alexis Pohl (11, Corcoran) placed fourth all-around and was fourth on vault, third on bars, and second on beam.
For Level 4, Liesl Rosha (9, Independence) placed fifth on floor and Evelynn Belgarde (9, Wayzata) placed fifth on vault and first on beam in the youngest age group. Coco Shelp (10,
Maple Plain) was fifth on floor in Sr A. In the Sr B division, Ellenora Leland (10, Wayzata) was second on floor and fifth all-around and teammate Katherine Bell (10, Orono) was third on
floor.
In Sr. C, Ava Lien (11, Mound) was champion on bars and floor and placed third all-around. North Shore’s Level 5 team was the third-place team in their competition. In the youngest group, Avery Merz (10, Orono) earned silver on vault and gold on beam, floor, and all-around. In the next age division, Emmy Haag (11, Rockford) was floor champion and fourth-place all-
around. Kennedy Farley (11, Long Lake) was fourth on vault and fifth on bars, beam, floor, and all-around. Jordin Kimbrel (11, Orono) placed third on floor and second on beam. In the oldest age group, Taylor Hansen (13, Delano) was third on beam, fourth on vault and floor, and fifth all-around.
Level 7 gymnast from North Shore, Marie Benway (12, Long Lake) placed fifth on beam, earned silver on bars and all-around, and gold on floor in the younger division.
In the senior age group, Anna Dennis (14, Medina) was fifth all-around, placed third on vault, and was floor champion. Teammate Lily Meisel (14, Mound) was fifth on beam.
North Shore’s Level 8 team came out strong and brought home a third-place team award. In the Jr. A division, Lexi Thelen (12, Minnetrista) placed fourth on vault and fifth on floor and all-around. In Jr. C, Luciana Leyva (13, Mound) was all-around champion as well as fourth place on bars and first place on vault and beam, with a tie for first on floor with teammate Madelyn Hallett (13, Minnetrista). Hallett also placed fifth on bars, fourth on vault, and third on beam and all-around. Addison Berg (13, Mound) was fifth on beam and fourth on vault and floor.
In Sr. B, Siena Chermak (14, Mound) was second all-around with additional medals for second on vault and bars and first on beam. In the oldest division, Amaya Hughes (18, Mound) was
vault and floor champion.
In the impressive Level 9 competition, North Shore’s Lily Fake (15, Delano) was fourth on bars, beam, and all-around, and Morgan Walsh (16, Orono) was fifth on beam and floor, third on bars and all-around, and vault champion.
North Shore gymnasts compete next at the Legacy Luau Invitational, Jan. 27-29, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability,
potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline.
North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team. For more information, please call (763) 479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
