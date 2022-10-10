The North Shore Gymnastics Association gymnasts competed this past weekend on October 1-2 at the Flips Fall Hoe Down 2022 held at the White Bear Lake Area High School – South Campus.
Levels 3, 4 and 5 competed on Saturday, and the Xcel Silver division held their competition on Sunday.
Kicking off the competition, the NSGA Level 5 athletes dominated their divisions, earning the team gold medal and outscoring the second place team by over 4 full points. In the 10 and under age group, Avery Merz (9, Orono) and Kenney Farley (10, Long Lake) earned gold and silver all-around titles, respectively, with their consistently solid performances. Merz took first place in Bars, Beam and Floor, and placed third on Vault, while Farley took third place on Bars and Floor, earning a tie for fourth place on Vault and fifth place on Beam. Emmy Haag (10, Rockford) also earned fourth places in both Bars and the Floor routine, while Jordin Kimbrel (10, Orono) took home a silver medal on Beam. In the 11 and over age group, Taylor Hansen (13, Delano) earned second places on Vault and Beam, third place on Bars, and fifth place on the Floor routine to finish with a silver medal in the all-around. Makenna Peterson (11, Independence) also earned bronze medals on both Beam and Floor.
Later in the day, the small but determined group of Level 4 athletes gave top performances as well. In the 11 and over age group, Ava Lien (11, Mound) earned gold medals on both the Beam and Floor, finishing out the day with a silver medal in the all-around. In the 10 year-old age group, Ellenora Leland (10, Wayzata) won a bronze medal in the all-around out of 28 athletes in her division, also earning a third place finish on Bars and fourth place finish on Vault. Elisabeth Rosha (9, Independence) earned a silver medal on Beam in the 9-year-old age group.
Finally, the Level 3 gymnasts also earned high scores across the board in all four events, earning the team bronze medal in the process. In the 9 year-old and over group, Beatrice Parks (9, Long Lake) made several appearances on the podium by taking first place on Bars, second place on Floor, and was fifth in the all-around competition. Alice Fogle (10, Corcoran) took home a gold medal on Beam, while Alexis Pohl (11, Corcoran) was tied for fourth place on the Vault, and Louise Parks (9, Long Lake) placed fourth on Bars.
On Sunday, the NSGA’s Xcel Silver team’s strong routines contributed to finishing out the weekend with team gold medals. In the very competitive 8 year-old and under division, Lauren
Wheeler (8, Independence) took the top placings in Vault, Bars and Floor, and earned third place on Beam, solidifying her gold medal placing in the all-around. Hayley Hintze (8, Medina) placed third on Vault, earned fourth place for both Beam and Floor, all of which contributed to a bronze medal for her efforts in the all-around. Myka Spears (8, Maple Plain) tied for third place on Floor, and earned fifth places on both Vault and Bars, as well as a fifth place finish in the all-around. Gianna Ellickson (8, Plymouth) took second place on Bars, and fifth place on Floor, while Lyla Stavlo (7, Delano) earned fourth place on Vault and fifth place on Beam.
In the 9-year old division, Camille Winkler (9, Mound) performed impressively in all events, taking first place on Vault, and earning fourth place finishes on Bars, Beam and Floor, to secure a silver medal in the all-around. Isla Hatfield (9, Delano) placed first on Floor and tied for second on Vault, finishing fourth in the all-around. The NSGA athletes dominated the Beam event, with Riley O’Donnell (9, Delano) taking first place and Addie Jenney (9, Hamel) taking second place in that event. Zoe Zauhar (9, Minnetrista) was tied for third place on Vault, and tied for fifth place on both Bars and Floor.
The 10 year-old and older group also stood out with fabulous performances. Joelle Johnson (10, Mound) took home a silver medal on the Floor event, while Penny Juusola (10, Long Lake), tied for second place on Beam, was fourth on Floor and tied for fifth in the all-around. In the 11 year-old and over age group, Elin Homstol (12, Plymouth) was fourth on the Floor routine, while Sophia Stavlo (11, Delano) was fourth on Vault, tied for second on Bars, and earned first place on both Beam and Floor to take home a gold medal in the all-around.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning and to help each child develop gymnastics skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team. For more information, please call 763.479.3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
