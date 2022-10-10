North Shore gymnastics.jpeg

The North Shore Xcel Silver team took first place at the Flips Fall Hoe Down. Pictured front from left: Camiliie W., Aftin O., Ceci S., Gia E., Alayna S., Myka S.; middle row, Lauren W., Kendall G., Haley H., Riley O.; back row, Sophia S., Annabelle J., Addie J., Isla H., Charlie N., Joelle J., Penny J., Elin H., and Lyla S. (Submitted photo)

The North Shore Gymnastics Association gymnasts competed this past weekend on October 1-2 at the Flips Fall Hoe Down 2022 held at the White Bear Lake Area High School – South Campus.

Levels 3, 4 and 5 competed on Saturday, and the Xcel Silver division held their competition on Sunday.

