North Shore continued its fast and furious season when it hosted the Gopher Invite Feb. 5-7, again competing at the Coliseum at the State Fairgrounds.
Once again, showing their consistency, the Level 3 team showed no mercy while fighting tooth and nail for another first place victory over some of the toughest competition in the state by .2 of a point. Kennedy Farley (9, Long Lake) started the trips to the podium by placing third on Vault. Avery Merz (8, Orono) joined her by taking second. Moving on to Uneven Bars, Katherine Bell (9, Orono) joined the fray by taking the third spot with teammates Merz and Jordin Kimbrel (9, Orono) both taking first place in their respective age divisions. It was a sweep on Beam when Jenna Dennis (10, Medina) stood in the third place spot, Merz hopped into the second place spot and Farley balanced on top of the podium. The level 3s continued their winning streak on Floor Exercise and the All-Around competition with Kimbrel placing third on Floor with Farley and Merz taking first on the event in their age groups. Bell and Kimbrel were able to secure the third place All-Around spot with Merz and Farley once again placing first.
The level 4 team shared similar success with a second place team finish, proving North Shore is a force to be reckoned with this season. They also ruled the podium in the All-Around competition with Ashlyn Willey (10, Plymouth) placing third, Marie Benway (10, Long Lake) placing second and Emmy Haag (9, Rockford) winning the top spot with first place. Haag also took first on the Floor Exercise with Willey taking third. Willey shared third place on Balance Beam with Benway taking second and teammates Elva Schilplin (10, Minnetrista) and Haag both taking first place in their respective age groups. For Vault and Bars it was Benway who took the spotlight, taking second place on Vault and first place on Uneven Bars.
The Level 5 and 7 teams both took third place in their competitions. For the 5s, Lily Meisel (12, Mound) took first place on Vault. The girls really swung into action on Uneven Bars with Lexi Thelen (10, Minnetrista) and Meisel both taking third in their age groups. Jada Preston-Harris (11, Orono) and Madison Brown (11, Loretto) both managed to secure the first place spot in their age groups. Meisel also nabbed a second place finish on the Floor Exercise. For Level 7, where the competition gets stiff, Hannah Miller (13, Plymouth) managed a second place finish on Floor Exercise and a first place on the Vault.
The Level 8 team put up some impressive individual results. Lily Fake (13, Delano) stood on the podium in the third place spot on Vault while Siena Chermak (12, Mound) took third on the Uneven Bars. Sticky feet were the name of the game with Chermak taking second and Kayla Heinonen (12, Delano) placing first on Balance Beam. Heinonen placed third on the Floor Exercise while teammate Fake finished first on the event. Fake also took first place in the All-Around competition.
North Shore Gymnastics Association in Orono was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
