The past weekend, March 4-6, found North Shore Gymnastics Association’s Girls Level 6-9 teams at the Northern Lights Classic, hosted by Twin City Twisters, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. And across town, North Shore hosted an Xcel competition, the Gopher Invite, at Canterbury Park. North Shore gymnasts claimed the spotlight in both competitions.
At the Northern Lights Classic, North Shore’s Level 6 and Level 8 teams brought home first-place team awards. Level 6 gymnasts dominated the podium in their competition, claiming medals for first, second, and third place all-around.
In the older age group, Lily Meisel (13, Mound) was first on vault, beam, and all-around and second place on floor. Anna Dennis (13, Medina) was second on beam and all-around and fifth on floor. Brooke Zerwas (13, Otsego) placed third on bars and all-around. Mia Garding (13, Wayzata) placed fourth on floor. In the middle age group, Jada Preston-Harris (12, Orono) was first on floor, fourth on beam, and third all-around. Addison Robberts (12, Mound) placed third on vault, with Madison Brown (12, Loretto) fifth on bars. In the younger age group, Marie Benway (11, Long Lake) was the bars champion.
In the Level 8 competition, Siena Chermak (14, Mound) and Lily Fake (14, Delano) excelled in the older age group. Chermak finished with third place on bars, second on vault, and first on beam, floor, and all-around. Fake was fourth on vault, second on floor, and first on bars. Luciana Leyva (12, Mound) placed first on beam, second on bars, and third all-around in the younger division. These three Level 8 gymnasts also qualified for and competed in event finals to finish off the weekend. Lily Fake was the event finals bars champion, scoring an impressive 9.6. On beam, Luciana Leyva earned second place with a 9.55 and Siena Chermak placed seventh with a 9.15. On floor, Siena Chermak again placed seventh with a 9.5.
North Shore’s Level 7 team claimed silver all-around medals in both age divisions in their competition. In the younger group, Lexi Thelen (11, Minnetrista) was fourth on bars, second on vault, first on floor, and second all-around. In the older division, Madelyn Hallett (12, Minnetrista) placed fifth on vault, fourth on floor, second on bars, first on beam, and second all-around. In the Level 9 session, Morgan Walsh (15, Orono) placed fifth on bars.
At the Gopher Invite at Canterbury Park, North Shore’s Xcel Gold team earned a third-place team award. In the Junior A division, Bree Jackson (11, Wayzata) placed third on floor and Ava Tringali (11, Plymouth) placed fifth on bars. In Junior B, Lily Bleeker (12, Wayzata) was vault champion and placed second on beam, fifth on floor, and fourth all-around. Ella Clarke (12, Watertown) was fourth on bars and third on beam. In the Senior division, Erica Johnson (14, Mound) earned silver on vault and bronze on beam and all-around. Aubrey Hoover (14, Delano) was fourth on vault.
North Shore’s Xcel Platinum team also came away with the third-place team award. Kaily Moeller (14, Maple Plain) was first on vault, second on bars, and third all-around. Vienne Richardson (15, Orono) was floor champion and placed fifth on vault, beam, and all-around. Hailey Kalthoff (14, Delano) was third on bars and floor, Kaleigh Francis (14, Independence) was second on floor, and Eliza Hansen (14, Long Lake) placed fifth on beam. In the Xcel Diamond competition, North Shore earned fourth place. Greta Ness (18, Independence) placed third on bars and was the champion in vault and all-around. Ella Dallmann (16, Delano) was fourth on vault, fourth all-around, and second on bars and floor.
Gymnasts are working hard to prepare for the upcoming Minnesota State Championships, which will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center the weekend of March 18-20, 2022.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.