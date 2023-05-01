North Shore Gymnastics Association sent many of its best gymnasts to Milwaukee, Wis., April 14-16 to compete at Region 4’s 2023 Level 6-10 Regional Championships.
This meet, hosted by Midwest Twisters, brought in gymnasts from seven states.
North Shore gymnasts rose to the top in their sessions throughout the weekend.
In the Level 7 competitions, Marie Benway (12, Long Lake) dominated the podium for her Junior age group, taking home gold on bars, beam, floor, and all-around. In Senior, Lily Meisel (14, Mound) placed fifth on beam, third on vault, and second on floor and all-around. Anna Dennis (14, Medina) placed second on vault. For Level 6, Mia Garding (14, Wayzata) was floor champion in her Senior session.
North Shore’s Level 8 gymnast Siena Chermak (15, Mound) was all-around champion in her Junior division, placing first on vault, beam, and floor, and second on bars. In Level 8 Senior,
Amaya Hughes (18, Mound) was first on floor and second on vault, bars, and all-around.
In their Child session, Madelyn Hallett (13, Minnetrista) placed fourth on beam, first on floor, and third all-around; Luciana Leyva (13, Mound) was third on vault and bars; and Addison Berg (13, Mound) was fifth on vault.
For Level 9, Morgan Walsh (16, Orono) placed third on floor, second on beam, first on vault, and was all-around champion in her Senior division. In another Senior session, Lily Fake (15, Delano) placed fifth on vault and floor, second on beam, and fourth all-around.
Both Morgan Walsh and Lily Fake will be moving on to represent Region 4 and compete at Westerns May 5 to 7 in Boise, Idaho.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
