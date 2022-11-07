North SHore gym.jpeg

The North Shore Gymnastics Xcel Silver Team that took second place this past weekend. (Submitted photo)

Gymnasts from North Shore Gymnastics Association competed at the PMG’s Star of the North Invite at the Gangelhoff Center at the Concordia Campus in St. Paul from Friday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 30.

The competition for levels 3, 4, and 5 took place on Saturday, while the Xcel Silver athletes competed on Sunday.

Load comments