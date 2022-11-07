Gymnasts from North Shore Gymnastics Association competed at the PMG’s Star of the North Invite at the Gangelhoff Center at the Concordia Campus in St. Paul from Friday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 30.
The competition for levels 3, 4, and 5 took place on Saturday, while the Xcel Silver athletes competed on Sunday.
On Saturday morning, the Level 5 gymnasts claimed gold medals in the team competition with exceptional performances from every member on the team. Avery Merz (10, Orono) and Emmy
Haag (10, Rockford) dominated their Junior division by taking home gold and silver medals, respectively, in the all-around competition. Both girls tied for first place on the Floor, and tied for second place on the Bars. Merz also placed second on both Beam and Vault, while Haag placed third on Beam.
In the Senior division, Taylor Hanson (13, Delano) tied for the gold medal in the all-around competition, with a pair of third place performances on Bars and Beam, and a fourth place finish on Floor. Kennedy Farley (11, Long Lake) was second on Beam, third on the Floor, and finished fourth in the all-around. Jordin Kimbrel (11, Orono) also saw the podium several times, placing second on Floor and tying for third place on Vault, while teammate Makenna Peterson (12, Independence) scored a silver medal on the Vault.
North Shore’s Level 4 gymnasts competed later that day, with many lovely routines on all events. In the Jr. A division, Evelynn Belgarde (9, Wayzata) placed second on the Floor, fourth
on Beam and Vault, earning fourth place in the all-around competition. Elisabeth Rosha (9, Independence) was right behind her, taking fifth place in the all-around, with a first place finish on Beam and tying for fourth place on the Floor and tying for fifth place on Vault.
In the Sr. A division, Katherine Bell (10, Orono) also captured the gold on Beam with her poised performance, and placed fifth on Bars. The Level 4 gymnasts placed fourth in the team event.
The Level 3 competitors rounded out the competition on Saturday afternoon, capturing a bronze medal in the team event with strong presentations in both divisions. In the Sr. A division,
Beatrice Parks (9, Long Lake) earned gold medals on both Bars and Floor, contributing to a solid fourth place finish in the all-around competition. In the Sr. B division, Alice Fogel (10, Corcoran) claimed the bronze medal in the all-around competition, with a second place finish on Beam and a fourth place finish on the Floor. Finally, Alexis Pohl’s (11, Corcoran) strong performances saw her on the podium with a second place on Vault and fourth place on Bars.
On Sunday, the Xcel Silver team’s deep bench saw many top placings on the podium and the gymnasts earned the silver medal in the team competition. In the Jr. A division, Lauren Wheeler
(8, Independence) placed second on Bars, third on Beam and fourth on the Floor, earning the bronze medal in the all-around competition. Kendall Geistfeld (9, Delano) placed third on Vault and fourth on Bars, while Lyla Stavlo (7, Delano) and Haley Hintze (8, Medina) both tied for fifth place on Bars and Vault, respectively.
In the Jr. B division, Camille Winkler (9, Mound) took the gold medal on Vault and Floor, and tied for first on Beam, placing her second in the all-around competition. Isla Hatfield (9, Delano) was right behind her, placing third in the all-around with consistent performances in all events: tying for third on Beam, placing fourth on Vault, and earning fifth places on both Bars and Floor.
Zoe Zauhar (9, Minnetrista) tied for second place on Bars, with an incredible score of 9.7, and took fifth place on Vault.
In the Sr. A division, Addie Jenney (10, Hamel) and Joelle Johnson (11, Mound) notched the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the all-around competition. The ladies tied for fourth with each other on Vault, while Jenney placed first on Beam and fifth on Bars, and Johnson tying for second place on Beam, and fifth on Floor. Charli Navickas (10, Maple Plain) scored a silver medal on the Floor.
Finally, in the Sr. B division Sophia Stavlo (11, Delano) took gold in the all-around with a remarkable score of 38.05, with first place finishes in Vault, Beam, and Floor, and a third place on Bars.
