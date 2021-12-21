The top gymnasts from the North Shore Gymnastics Association’s Level 3, Level 4, and Xcel Silver programs headed to the State Fairgrounds this past weekend for the 2021 Minnesota State Championships.
In order to accommodate the hundreds of competitors participating in the meet, the divisions were broken down into groups of 20 to 30 athletes. The competition was fierce, but the NSGA ladies proved they were up to the task—especially the Level 4 and Level 3 teams, who brought home the fourth and second place banners respectively in the team competitions.
In the Xcel Silver Junior A group, Maya Wetter (8, Delano) and Samantha Lowther (7, Mound) nabbed the first and second spots on the Beam. Wetter also delivered a first-place performance on the Floor, third on the Vault, and brought home the silver medal in the All-Around for her group. The Beam routines were really clicking for the Silvers at this meet. Hannah Erickson (9, Plymouth) took third on that apparatus in her group, and Penny Juusola (9, Long Lake) and Lucy Jones (9, Mound) both took second in theirs. Jones also flew to a silver medal on Vault in her group.
Over in the Level 3 division Ellenora Leland (9, Wayzata) won gold on Vault in the Senior B group and third in that group’s All-Around. In the Senior E group Ava Lien (10, Mound) picked up a medal of every kind: bronze on Beam, silver on Floor, and gold for the All-Around. Kaia Johnson’s (9, Plymouth) steadiness on the Beam earned her a first-place finish there and third-place finish in her group’s All-Around. Katelyn Nagengast (10, Shorewood) took home a dazzling trio of gold medals in the Senior D group for Bars, Beam, and the All-Around. In the Junior C group, Elisabeth Rosha (8, Independence) turned in a silver medal worthy performance on the Floor.
NSGA’s Level 4 ladies showed great poise, strength, and determination as well. Avery Merz (9, Orono) in the Junior C group and Elva Schilplin (10, Minnetrista) in the Senior B group were especially consistent. Merz took top-three podium spots in every single event including first-place on Vault and in the All-Around. In her group, Schilplin just barely missed a full gold medal sweep, with top placements in Vault, Beam, Floor, and the All-Around. Taylor Hansen (12, Delano) and Emmy Haag (9, Rockford) delivered gold worthy performances on the Floor in their respective groups. Haag also secured second-place on the Beam, which helped her earn a bronze All-Around medal. In the Junior F group, Kennedy Farley (9, Long Lake) delivered similarly impressive results with a silver of her own on Beam and an All-Around bronze.
The season will soon be coming to a close for these teams, but they will have a few more opportunities to strut their stuff this season. The Xcel Silver team will be headed next to the 2022 Gopher Invite, which North Shore Gymnastics Association will be hosting from Jan. 7 to the 9 at the Canterbury Park Expo Center. After that, all three teams will be packing their bags and heading down to Texas for the Annual Houston National Invitational which will run from Jan. 20 to the 23 in Galveston, Texas.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning and to help each child develop gymnastics skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team. For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.