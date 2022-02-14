North Shore Gymnastics boys teams took the Universe of Minnesota Ski-U-Mah Invitational by storm on Saturday, Jan. 29 hosted by Minnesota GymACT at the Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Campus.
The small but mighty level 3’s took home the team third place. Highlights include Jackson Scott (7, Orono) taking a third place on floor, and Axel Kersten (8, Long Lake) with a second place on floor and a first place finish on vault.
The Level 4 team had a strong team showing with 11 gymnasts competing in four different age groups. They came away with a second-place team finish and achieved many personal bests.
Cable Farley (8, Orono) earned a third place finish on still rings and an all-around third place finish with a score of 52.000. Benjamin Hallett (10 of Minnetrista,) took second on vault and Zachary Potter (10, Delano) walked away with two podium finishes, third place on high bar and a first place finish on vault. Nicholas (Junior) Farley (11, Mound) came away with two second place finishes on rings and parallel bars.
These level 4’s are focused and determined lead by Bergan Dankey (12, Wayzata) who brought home an impressive medal count with first place finishes on floor, pommel, rings, parallel bars, high bar and a second place finish on vault. Dankey earned an impressive all-around first place finish with a 59.800.
Level 7 Boys did not disappoint with a first place team finish.
Individual highlights from the podium are Joe Hartmann (11, Independence) took over the vault with a first place finish in a strong field. Owen Johnson (11, Mound) took first on floor and tied for third on high bar. Oliver Berg (12, Mound) walked away with third on vault and P-bars, and dominated the high bar with a 1st place finish. Austin Roers (12, Independence) and Tobin Dykoski (11, Minnetrista) controlled the podium with Roers taking third on High Bar, first on rings and pommel horse for a strong 1st place all-around finish. Dykoski climbed the podium with third place finishes in floor, vault, parallel bars and high bar, and second places finished on pommel, and still rings for an all-around second place finish.
Rounding out the weekend’s intense competition was Level 10 gymnast Henry Meisel (16, Mound) with a strong showing and top-three finish on pommel horse, first place finish on both parallel bars and high Bar.
One thing to be sure, NSGA Boys are a force to be reckoned with this season and they are all in for the upcoming meets. The boys will be competing next at the John Roethlisberger Iceberg Open Feb. 11 to 13 at Canterbury park in Shakopee. 450 Gymnasts from eight different states will compete. Featuring GymACT on Saturday night from Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas City and Northern Illinois.
