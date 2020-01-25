North Shore Xcel Gymnasts showed their strength at the Iron Maiden Invitational, the first competitive meet of the Xcel season. The Iron Maiden took place at the Colin Powell Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 4 and 5.
Xcel Gold started Saturday morning off right, earning a top five placement on every event. Reese Haag (10, Rockford) took home second place on vault, fourth on floor, and fifth on balance beam in the youngest age group. Kaleigh Francis (11, Independence) was on the podium many times, most impressively for her third place on floor and fifth place all-around in her division. Eliza Hansen (12, Orono) looked great, placing fourth on floor and fifth on beam, while Marley Hagan (12, St. Bonifacius) was swinging high to tie for fourth on bars in their age group.
The Platinum team made a strong showing in their meet, with Isabelle Cox (14, Rockford) taking fifth on vault and sixth all-around in her age group. Julia Kolb (14, Maple Plain) wowed the crowd with her 9.325 floor routine, earning third place on floor and tying for fourth on balance beam. Emma Carlson (13, Minnetrista) and Ella Dallmann (14, Delano) both celebrated birthdays the day of the meet and both brought home a seventh-place medal, Carlson on floor and Dallmann on vault.
The Xcel Diamonds finished up the Saturday competition for North Shore with some impressive routines. Greta Ness (16, Independence) rocked her routines on bars and floor, taking first on bars and second on floor in her division. Jaylynn Dyer (15, Monticello) placed seventh on floor and Catalina Castillo (15, Plymouth) placed fifth on bars.
Xcel Silver, our youngest team, made their debut in Sunday’s competition. Julia Gorsuch (8, Orono) and Bree Jackson (8, Wayzata) both earned a sixth-place medal, Gorsuch on balance beam and Jackson on vault. Ashley Erickson (11, Loretto) earned an amazing 9.45 and second place on bars as well as fourth place all-around. Lily Bleeker (10, Wayzata) also performed well on bars with a 9.4 and seventh place. Katelyn White (11, Mound) had a great meet, placing third on floor and fifth all-around in her division.
All four of the North Shore Xcel teams placed sixth in their respective sessions. The Iron Maiden Invitational got the Xcel season off to a great start.
The North Shore Xcel teams will compete next at the Winter Challenge on Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum on the MN State Fairgrounds.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team. For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
