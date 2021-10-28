The North Shore Gymnastics Association competitive teams kicked their fall season off at the Flips Fall Hoe Down meet at White Bear Lake.
The girls Level 3, Level 4, and Xcel Silver teams put on a great show for the judges and walked away with several top placements.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Level 3 ladies in the eight-and-under age division produced several podium worthy performances. Kaia Johnson’s (Plymouth) second place score on the balance beam helped her secure a third place finish in the all-around. She also tied with her teammate Evelynn Belgarde (Wayzata) for third on floor. Elisabeth Rosha (Independence) had a strong day on the floor where she earned a second place medal.
In the nine-and-over division, the Level 3s really kicked it up a level. Ellenora Leland (Wayzata) led the charge, earning top-four placements in every event and the first place finish in the all-around. She was closely followed by teammate Katelyn Nagengast (Shorewood), whose poise on the beam earned her a first place finish on that apparatus and helped her secure the second place medal in the all-around. Ava Lien (Mound) and Alice Fogle (Corcoran) also earned podium spots with third place finishes on the floor and the beam, respectively.
The Level 4 eight-and-under division nearly saw a clean sweep of first place finishes across all four events from standout Avery Merz (Orono) who earned the top scores on bars, beam, floor, and in the all-around. Merz also placed third in the vault.
The nine-year-old Level 4 division also saw an NSGA athlete take the top all-around spot. In addition to her first place finish in the all-around, Emmy Haag (Rockford) took third on beam and vault, second on bars, and first on floor with a score of 9.625—the highest score of the meet in any event. Haag’s teammates Jordin Kimbrel (Orono) brought home the first place hardware for her solid performance on the beam, and Kennedy Farley (Long Lake) earned a third place finish on the vault.
NSGA’s sole athlete in the age eleven-and-older Level 4 division, Taylor Hansen (Delano) earned two podium spots with a clean first place finish on floor and a third place finish on vault.
The Xcel Silvers took the stage on Sunday. In the nine-and-under division, Maya Wetter (Delano) and Olivia Johnson (Long Lake) shared the third place podium spot in the all-around thanks to polished first place performances on floor and vault from Wetter and a third place finish on beam from Johnson. Mikayla Harwick (Orono) and Lucy Jones (Mound) tied for second on the vault. Samantha Lowther (Mound) brought home a second place on the beam and third on floor, and Hannah Erikson (Plymouth) took third on bars.
In the ten-and-over Xcel Silver division, Sophia Stavlo (Delano) won second on floor, Reese Jeremiason (Minnetrista) took second on beam, and Jane Corasiniti (Maple Grove) placed third on floor.
The team results told the tale of these strong performances with North Shore taking first among the Level 3 teams, first in Level 4, and second in Xcel Silver. It was an outstanding start to what promises to be a memorable season for these dedicated athletes.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club's purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning and to help each child develop gymnastics skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the Orono girls' high school gymnastics team.
