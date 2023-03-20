North shore gym.jpeg

The North Shore Level 4’s took first at the Great Northern Invitational Pictured from left: Bode Farley (8, Long Lake), Henry Benway (10, Long Lake), Kier Swenson (12, Orono), Hudson Arviso (9, Maple Plain), Maks Watts (8, Minnetrista), James Kelly (9, Cologne). Not Pictured Mate Toth (8, Orono). (Submitted photo)

The North Shore Gymnastics Association had a great showing at the Great Northern Invitational held March 4 and 5 at Humboldt High School.

The Level 3s took the podium with a third place team finish and a score of 167.2.

