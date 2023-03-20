The North Shore Gymnastics Association had a great showing at the Great Northern Invitational held March 4 and 5 at Humboldt High School.
The Level 3s took the podium with a third place team finish and a score of 167.2.
In the Level 3 Junior A division, Aydan Kosterin (7, Delano) placed third in the All-Around with an amazing 55.400. He placed third on floor, second on pommel horse, fourth on still rings, sixth on vault, third on parallel bars. Teammate Bodi Pitsenberger (8,Delano) placed fifth All-Around with a 52.700. He took sixth on floor, fourth on pommel horse, fifth on still rings and sixth on parallel bars. Also, competing in this division was Bantlee Ronn (7, Delano), and Cameron Glad (7,Wayzata).
In the Senior A division, Sam Tschimperle (10, Minnetrista) placed fourth on pommel horse, second on still rings, third on parallel bars and second on high bar for an All-Around third place finish with a 57.600. Also competing was Christopher Glad (9, Wayzata) who placed fifth on floor and sixth on vault. Well done 3’s!
The Boys of Level 4 ran away with a first place finish with at team score of 169.2.
In the Junior A division, Maks Watts (8, Minnestrista) earned second on floor, first on pommel horse and parallel bars, and third place finishes on rings, vault, and high bar. Watts ended up with an awesome first place finish in the All-Around. Hudson Arvizo (9, Maple Plain) earned a fourth place on floor and third place on pommel horse, fifth on still rings, third on parallel bars, sixth on high bar for a third place All-Around finish. Also competing in this division was Mate Toth (7, Orono) and Bode Farley (7, Long Lake).
In the Junior B division, James Kelly (9, Cologne) placed third on still rings, sixth on vault, fourth on high bar and walked away with the fourth place All-Around.
The Senior A Division, Kier Swenson (12, Orono) placed fifth on floor, Henry Benway impressed with a sixth place finish on vault with a season personal best of 9.3. Awesome job levels 4’s.
The Level 5 team climbed the podium to take home a third place team finish with a team score of 167.2. Junior A division Cable Farley (9, Long Lake) placed sixth floor, fifth on pommel horse, fourth on still rings and vault, fifth on parallel bars, and fifth on high bar. He walked away with a fourth place All-Around finish.
In the Junior B division, Alexander Bartz (12, Minnetrista) took first on pommel horse, second on still rings, sixth on parallel bars, sixth on high bar, and walked away with a third place All-Around Finish. Benjamin Hallett (10, Mound) placed third on floor, seventh on pommel horse, fourth on vault and took seventh All-Around.
Rounding out the 5’s in the Senior A division, Zachary Potter (12, Delano) placed first on floor, second on pommel horse, first on still rings, first on vault, third on parallel bars and fourth on high bar. He walked away with an amazing first place All-Around. Kaden Kochar (14, Watertown) took home fifth on pommel horse,fifth on vault, and a sixth place All-Around Finish. Spencer Danky (13, Wayzata) second place on still rings, fourth place on vault, third on still rings, sixth on high bar for a seventh place All-Around finish. Junior Farely (12, Mound) walked away with a sixth place on floor and placed eighth All-Around. Awesome showing Boys!.
Level 7s has a packed field with lots of individual competition. Owen Johnson (12, Delano) who earned third on pommel horse, first on still rings, fourth on vault, first on parallel bars and high bar. He secured his first place All-Around with a 64.800. Tobin Dykoski (13, Minnestrista) took second on pommel horse, fourth on still rings, seventh on parallel bars, fifth on high bar for a fifth place All-Around Finish. Way to go gentleman.
It was a North Shore heavy Level 9 competition with the team taking home a first place finish. Beau Merz (18, Delano) Took the top spot with first place All-Around and a score of 66.300. He
placed first on floor, first on pommel horse, second on still rings, first on vault, third on parallel bars, and seventh on high bar. Austin Roers (12, Independance) placed third on floor, second on pommel horse, first on rings, fifth on vault, seventh on parallel bars and fifth on high bar. Securing second All-Around with a 65.300. Marek Dykoski (15, Minnetrista) rounds out the top three All- Around with a third place finish. He placed second on floor, fourth on pommel horse, fourth on still rings, second on vault, second on parallel bars, and fourth on high bar. Oliver Berg (13, Mound) placed sixth on floor, seventh on pommel horse, seventh on still rings, third on vault, first on parallel bars, first on high bar, and fifth All-Around with a 63.900. Joe Hartman (13, Independence) placed fifth on floor, sixth on pommel horse, fifth on still rings, fourth on vault, sixth on parallel bars, and high bar for a seventh place All-Around score of 63.200. This was a close All-Around competition way to go 9’s.
Finall,y the Level 10s took to the floor with Ian Laughlin (16, Carver), who took home first place All-Around with an impressive 72.000 He placed first on floor, fourth on pommel horse, still rings and vault, second on parallel bars, and first on high bar. Henry Meisel (16, Mound) was back from an injury and competed in 4 of 6 events. He took first on pommel horse, second on still rings, fifth on parallel bars, and third on high bar. Way to go gentleman, we are looking to you as we look toward the state meet coming up on March 17-19 at the Humboldt High School in St. Paul.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the clubs purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastics skills, good sportsmanship and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls high school gymnastics team. For more information, please call (763) 479-3189 or visit us atwww.northshoregym.org.
