The North Shore Gymnastics Association’s Xcel Silver, Level 3, and Level 4 women’s teams put on another great show this past weekend at Harvest Invite meet, which was hosted by Rising Stars Gymnastics Association at North St. Paul High School.
The packed Level 3 Junior field was divided into three groups, and a trio of North Shore athletes earned the first-place All-Around podium spots in all three groups. Liesl Rosha’s (8, Independence) first-place finishes on bars and floor catapulted her to the top All-Around score in group A. Her teammate Evelyn Belgarde (8, Wayzata) was close behind, coming in second-place on bars, third on floor, and third in the All-Around.
In group B, it was Ellenora Leland (9, Wayzata) taking home the top All-Around placement. Leland wowed the judges with a first-place finish on floor, and second-place finishes on vault and bar. Kaia Johnson (9, Plymouth) nailed it on the beam and walked away with a first-place medal for that event and a fifth-place finish in the All-Around.
Over in group C, Alice Fogle’s (9, Corcoran) skills on the floor earned her a third-place medal. Katelyn Nagengast (10, Shorewood) had a fantastic day, soaring to a third-place finish on vault and racking up gold medal worthy scores on all other events, ultimately earning the Level 3s a clean sweep of the All-Around gold medal podium spots across all three groups. These impressive results helped the Level 3 ladies take home yet another first-place banner for the meet to add to their growing collection.
No less impressive were the Level 4s from North Shore. The Juniors and Seniors were both divided into two groups a piece. In the Junior A group, Avery Merz (9, Orono) brought the heat by earning the top beam score of the group and racking up second-place finishes on all other events. Merz took home a silver medal in her group’s All-Around. In the Junior B group, Kennedy Farley (9, Long Lake) took third in the beam. Her teammate Emmy Haag (9, Rockford) grabbed another first-place All-Around finish thanks to a third-place performance on vault, a second-place on floor, and a rousing, first-place-worthy beam routine.
In the Level 4 Senior group A session, Elva Schilplin (10, Minnestrista) led the charge. Schilplin earned a bronze medal on floor, silver on vault, and then gold, gold, gold on bars, beam, and the All-Around. Jenna Dennis’s (10, Medina) fourth-place finish on beam also helped North Shore in their quest for another team banner. North Shore’s sole athlete in the Level 4 Senior B group, Taylor Hansen (12, Delano), brought home a second-place medal in the All-Around, thanks to a strong second-place finish on the floor. Together, the North Shore Level 4s racked up enough points in the team competition for another first-place banner, joining the Level 3s in being undefeated as a team in their first three meets so far.
The Xcel Silver team also managed to bring home a banner of their own this time as well—their first of the season. The Silvers went up against eight tough teams and came home with the fourth-place banner. Standout Silvers included Hannah Erikson (9, Plymouth) who flipped her way to a second-place finish on bars, Penny Juusola (9, Long Lake) with her third-place beam routine, Ava Peterson (10, Delano) who took fourth-place on the vault, and Olivia Johnson (10, Long Lake), whose steady composure helped her secure a fifth-place finish in the Junior group B All-Around.
These exciting athletes from North Shore will next be competing at the Throw Back Invite on Nov. 13 and 14 at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
