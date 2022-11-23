On Nov. 12-13, the gymnasts from North Shore Gymnastics Association competed at the 2022 Throwback Classic in Elk River.
The competition for levels 3, 4, and 5 took place on Saturday, while the Xcel Silver athletes competed on Sunday.
The Level 5 team kicked off the day with several gold-medal winning performances despite having several athletes out of the competition. In the Junior B division, Jordin Kimbrel (11, Orono) earned the gold medal on beam and tied for second place on floor.
In the Senir A division, Kennedy Farley (11, Long Lake) had a marvelous day, and was the all-around winner, placing first on the floor, earning a pair of second places on both bars and beam and taking fifth place on vault. Joining her on the top place on the podium for the Senior B division all-around was Taylor Hansen (13, Delano). Hansen placed first in both bars and beam, and fourth on the floor and fifth on vault. Makenna Peterson (12, Independence) placed fourth in all-around in the same division, and placed second on beam, and tied for fifth on the floor.
The Level 5 team’s score earned them a silver medal out of eight teams total.
Later that morning, the Level 4 gymnasts had strong showings across the board, with consistently strong performances on the beam. In that event, Evelynn Belgarde (9, Wayzata) tied for third place in the Junior A division, while Katherine Bell (10, Orono) and Ellenora Leland (10, Wayzata) placed first and second respectively in the Senior A division. Not to be outdone, Ava Lien (11, Mound) also earned second place on the beam in the Senior B division. Lien also took third place on bars and earned the bronze medal in the all-around. Leland rounded out her day with a gold in the all-around competition, bolstered by her second place finish on vault, and a pair of third place finishes on the bars and floor. The Level 4 team placed fourth out of 11 total teams.
The Level 3 athletes were the last group to compete Saturday, earning a silver medal in the team competition. In the Junior B division, Savannah Festler (7, Medina) placed fifth on beam and tied for fifth on floor.
In the Senior B division, Alice Fogle (10, Corcoran) topped the podium several times, earning gold medals for performances on beam and floor, and a silver medal for her vault, landing her on top of the podium for the all-around competition.
The Level 3 gymnasts appeared to dominate the bars event, with Louise Parks (9, Long Lake) taking first place, Beatrice Parks (9, Long Lake) taking second place, Alexis Pohl (11, Corcoran) taking fourth place, and Layla Tobkin (9, Maple Plain) taking fifth place. Beatrice Parks also placed second on the floor, and fourth in the all-around, with Pohl earning fifth place on vault and tying for fifth on beam, and was ultimately fifth in the all-around. Kaleigh Kochar (10, Watertown) tied for fourth place on floor.
Last, but definitely not least, the Xcel Silver Team competed on Sunday and also took the silver medal in the team competition, racking up many stellar performances in all events. In the Junior A division, Lauren Wheeler (8, Independence) placed first on floor, second on beam, third on Bars and fourth on vault, and was second in the all-around competition. Isla Hatfield (9, Delano) was right behind her, placing third in the all-around competition, with a second place finish on bars, third place on vault, and tying for fourth and fifth on the floor andbBeam, respectively.
Lyla Stavlo’s (7, Delano) performance on the floor was good enough for second place, while Haley Hintze (8, Medina) took fourth on beam.
The athletes in the Junior B division also maintained their strong position. Camille Winkler (9, Mound) won the beam and floor events, and placed second on bars, securing the gold in the
all-around. Addie Jenney (10, Hamel) tied for second on beam, tied for third on bars, and earned a pair of bronze medals for her efforts on floor and in the all-around. Charli Navickas
(10, Maple Plain) tied for third on beam, and tied for fourth on bars, while Penny Juusola (10, Long Lake) placed fourth on floor and Reagan Krysan (9, Delano) placed fifth on vault.
In the Senior A division, Sophia Stavlo (11, Delano) had a fabulous day, earning gold medals for her performances on beam, floor, vault and the all-around, and placing second on bars.
Joelle Johnson (11, Mound) also placed fourth on vault, and tied for fourth on floor, placing fifth in the all-around.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning and to help each child develop gymnastics skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD 278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team. For more information, please call (763) 479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
