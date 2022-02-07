North Shore Gymnastics Association gymnasts enjoyed the spotlight this past weekend, Jan. 28-30, in the Hawaiian-themed Legacy Luau Invitational, hosted by Legacy Gymnastics, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
The competition included Girls Level 6-9 and Xcel teams.
North Shore’s Level 6 team came away with a third-place team award for their impressive performance. In the Junior division, Marie Benway (11, Long Lake) placed first on beam, second on floor, and third all-around. In the Senior A division, Jada Preston-Harris (12, Orono) scored big and brought home medals for first place on bars, second on floor and all-around, and fourth on beam. Madison Brown (12, Loretto) placed fourth on vault, fourth on floor, and fifth all-around, and Addison Robberts (12, Mound) was fifth on floor. In the Senior B division, Lily Meisel (13, Mound) was the floor champion, also placing fourth on vault, third on beam, and third all-around. Anna Dennis (13, Medina) was the beam champion and placed third on vault. Brooke Zerwas (12, Otsego) was the vault champion, and Mia Garding (13, Wayzata) placed fifth on vault and fourth on floor.
The Level 7 team was small but still scored well, with Madelyn Hallett (12, Minnetrista) earning silver on vault, bars, and all-around. Anna Lamecker (13, Delano) took home silver for her performance on floor, and Lexi Thelen (11, Minnetrista) placed fifth on vault and fourth on floor.
North Shore’s Level 8 team wowed the judges with clean routines, finishing with the second-place team award. In the younger division, Luciana Leyva (12, Mound) placed first on vault, fourth on both bars and floor, and third all-around. Addison Berg (12, Mound) was fifth on vault, floor, and all-around. In the older division, Lily Fake (14, Delano) was up on the podium for every event, placing first on vault, third on bars, and second on beam, floor, and all-around. Siena Chermak (13, Mound) also placed in every event: third place on beam and fourth place on vault, bars, floor, and all-around.
The Xcel Diamond competition brought North Shore’s Ella Dallmann (16, Delano) a third-place finish on beam, second on floor, and third all-around, and teammate Greta Ness (18, Independence) placed fifth on floor.
In the Xcel Platinum competition, North Shore’s team dominated the podium. Eliza Hansen (14, Long Lake) placed second on both vault and floor and was the champion on bars and all-around. Ella Clover (14, Minnetrista) was second on bars. Hailey Kalthoff (14, Delano) placed third on bars, fourth on floor, and fourth all-around. Kaily Moeller (14, Maple Plain) was third on beam, fifth on bars, and fifth all-around.
The Xcel Gold team was well represented in both the younger and older divisions. In the younger division, Bree Jackson (10, Wayzata) was fourth on beam and fifth on floor, and Lily Bleeker (12, Wayzata) was first on vault, second on floor, third on beam, and third all-around. In the older division, Erica Johnson (13, Mound) was the champion on both vault and all-around and second on floor. Aubrey Hoover (14, Delano) placed fourth on vault, fourth all-around, and fifth on bars.
North Shore gymnasts’ next competition will be the Gina Morri Invitational on Feb. 12-13, also at the State Fairgrounds.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
