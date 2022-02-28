This past weekend, Feb. 11-13, North Shore Gymnastics Association participated in two exciting competitions: the Gina Morri Invitational for Xcel gymnasts, hosted by Midwest Gymnastics at the State Fairgrounds, and the Dragon Invitational for Girls Level 6-9, hosted by GAGE Gymnastics in Blue Springs, Missouri.
At the State Fairgrounds, the Xcel Diamond and Xcel Platinum teams both brought home second-place team awards. In the Diamond competition, North Shore gymnasts impressed the judges in every event and dominated the podium in the all-around. Ella Dallmann (16, Delano) placed first on floor, second on bars, third on vault, and second all-around. Greta Ness (18, Independence) was first on bars, fourth on floor, and third all-around. Julia Kolb (16, Maple Plain) placed second on vault and fourth on beam, earning fourth all-around. Catalina Castillo (17, Plymouth) was third on bars and floor, fourth on vault, and fifth all-around.
North Shore’s Platinum team was equally as decorated in their awards ceremony. In the younger age group, Hailey Kalthoff (14, Delano) placed fifth on floor and third on bars, finishing third all-around. In the older division, Vienne Richardson (15, Orono) was fourth on floor, third on bars, second on beam, and the all-around champion. Ella Clover (14, Minnetrista) was first on bars and beam and second all-around. Kaily Moeller (14, Maple Plain) was second on bars and third on vault, beam, and all-around.
In the Xcel Gold competition, North Shore was the third-place team. Teammates Erica Johnson (13, Mound) and Aubrey Hoover (14, Delano) earned the spotlight with their polished performances. Johnson came away with medals for fourth place on bars, second on beam, and first place on vault, floor, and all-around. Hoover was fourth on beam and second on vault, bars, floor, and all-around. Raashi Parekh (12, Corcoran) placed third on both vault and floor.
In Blue Springs, North Shore’s Level 6-9 teams rocked their competition at the Dragon Invite. Level 6 gymnast Anna Dennis (13, Medina) was the beam champion, and Marie Benway (11, Long Lake) placed second on beam. Lily Meisel (13, Mound) was fourth on vault and third on floor, and Brooke Zerwas (13, Otsego) placed third on vault. In the Level 7 session, Madelyn Hallett (12, Minnetrista) and Anna Lamecker (13, Delano) were both the all-around champions in their respective age groups. In addition, Hallett placed first on beam and second on bars and floor, and Lamecker placed fifth on beam, fourth on bars, third on vault, and first on floor. Teammate Lexi Thelen (11, Minnetrista) placed fifth on floor.
The Level 8 competition brought another North Shore all-around champion, Siena Chermak (14, Mound), who also placed fourth on vault, second on bars and beam, and first on floor. Luciana Leyva (12, Mound) was fifth on floor, and Lily Fake (14, Delano) was fifth on beam, fourth on bars, second on floor, and fourth all-around. Level 9 gymnast Morgan Walsh (15, Orono) placed fifth on bars in her session.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
