north shore gym.jpeg

The North Shore Gymnastics Level 7’s team finished in third place at the Twisted Moose Invitational. Pictured from left, Brooke Z, Lily M, Anna D, and Marie B.(Submitted photo)

This past weekend North Shore Gymnastics Association teams competed at the lumberjack-themed Twisted Moose Gymnastics Competition at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

North Shore’s Level 7-9 teams dominated the podium in their sessions. Level 9 gymnast Morgan Walsh (16, Orono) was all-around champion, placing second on bars, first on vault and beam, and tying for first on floor with teammate Lily Fake (15, Delano). Fake also placed third on vault and fourth all-around.

