This past weekend North Shore Gymnastics Association teams competed at the lumberjack-themed Twisted Moose Gymnastics Competition at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
North Shore’s Level 7-9 teams dominated the podium in their sessions. Level 9 gymnast Morgan Walsh (16, Orono) was all-around champion, placing second on bars, first on vault and beam, and tying for first on floor with teammate Lily Fake (15, Delano). Fake also placed third on vault and fourth all-around.
Clean routines and impressive performances earned North Shore’s Level 8’s the second-place team award. In the youngest division, Lexi Thelen (12, Minnetrista) was fifth on beam, fourth on vault, second on floor and all-around, and first on bars.
In the Junior 13 group, Madelyn Hallett (13, Minnetrista) placed second on floor and fourth on vault, bars, and all-around. In the next age group, Siena Chermak (15, Mound) took home
silver medals for vault, bars, and beam and gold for floor and all-around. Amaya Hughes (18, Mound) was second on beam and champion on vault, bars, and all-around in the Senior division.
North Shore’s Level 7 team placed third in their session against tough competition. Marie Benway (12, Long Lake) was all-around champion in the youngest age group, also coming away with third place on bars and first place on beam and floor.
In the Senior division, Lily Meisel (14, Mound) placed fifth on vault, fourth on floor, second on beam, and first all-around. Anna Dennis (14, Medina) was fourth all-around, second on vault and floor, and beam champion. Brooke Zerwas (14, Otsego) placed fourth on bars.
The young Xcel Gold team from North Shore made its mark in the Child 8-10 group with Maya Wetter (9, Delano) placing third all-around, fifth on bars, and fourth on beam and floor; Hannah Erickson (10, Plymouth) earning bronze on beam and gold on floor; Samantha Lowther (8, Mound) placing fourth on bars; and Makayla Harwick (10, Orono) coming away as vault champion.
In the Child 11 group, Ava Peterson (11, Delano) was third all-around, also placing fourth on vault and floor, while teammate Olivia Johnson (11, Long Lake) was fifth all-around.
In the Xcel Diamond competition, North Shore’s Eliza Hansen (15, Long Lake) earned medals for fourth place on floor and fifth place on vault, bars, and all-around in the Junior division, and Ella Dallmann (17, Delano) placed third on bars in the Senior division.
From North Shore’s Xcel Platinum team, Kaleigh Francis (14, Independence) was fifth on bars and fourth on vault, Lily Bleeker (13, Wayzata) was third on floor, and Reese Haag (14, Rockford) was fourth on floor in the younger group. In the Senior group, Vienne Richardson (16, Orono) was floor champion and second-place all-around. Kaily Moeller (15, Maple Plain) was second on bars and fifth all-around, and Ella Clover (15, Minnetrista) was third on bars.
North Shore gymnasts are looking forward to their next competitions: Level 7-9 gymnasts will compete in the Tropical Twist Invitational on Feb. 25-26 in St. Cloud, and Xcel gymnasts will compete at the Gopher Xcel Invite March 3-5 at Canterbury Park.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship,and discipline.
