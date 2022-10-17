The North Shore gymnasts traveled to Shakopee High School to compete in the 2022 Razzle Dazzle meet this past weekend.
The Xcel Silver team competed throughout the day on Saturday, while Levels 3, 4, 5 held their competition on Sunday.
The Xcel Silver team kicked off the weekend in their traditional strong style with many top placings. Lauren Wheeler (8, Independence) and Regan Krysan (9, Delano) earned silver and
bronze medals, respectively, in the all-around competition in the Jr. A division. Wheeler took home first place on Bars and Beam, and second on the Floor, while Krysan placed third on both Beam and Floor. This division saw other impressive performances from Riley O’Donnell (9, Delano), who took second place on Beam and fifth place on Floor; Zoe Zauhar (9, Minnetrista), who earned third place on Vault; Lyla Stavlo (7, Delano) and Haley Hintze (9, Medina), who earned second and third place on Bars, respectively.
In the Jr. B division, Addie Jenney (9, Hamel) took second on Floor and fourth on Beam, while Camille Winkler (9, Mound) earned fifth place on Beam. Sophia Stavlo (11, Delano) shined in
the Sr. A division, earning first place on Beam, second place on Vault, and third place on Floor, earning a silver all-around medal for her efforts. The Xcel Silver Team secured a fourth place finish in the team competition.
On Sunday, the Level 4 athletes also made a strong showing on all four events. In the Jr. B division, Evelynn Belgarde (9, Wayzata) wowed the crowd with her performance on the Beam,
taking home a gold medal, while Elisabeth Rosha, (9, Independence) placed third on the Beam and Floor, taking fifth in the all-around. In the Sr. A division, Katherine Bell (10, Orono) earned a bronze medal for her graceful Beam routine, while Ellenora Leland (10, Wayzata) took fourth place on Bars and was fifth in the all-around competition. The Sr. B athletes rounded the podium several times, as Adalee Ordorff (11, Buffalo) and Ava Lien (11, Mound) picked up silver and bronze medals in the all-around, respectively, with Lien placing first on Bars and second on Floor, and Ordorff placing second on Beam, fourth on Bars and fifth on the Floor. The Level 4 team placed third in the team competition out of ten teams total.
Later that day, NSGA’s Level 5 athletes knocked it out of the park. Avery Merz (9, Orono) and Emmy Haag (10, Rockford) were the all-around champions in their respective divisions. Merz
had gold medal performances in both Beam and Floor, and a fourth place finish on Bars in the Jr. A division, while Haag was earned gold on Floor, third on Beam and fourth on Bars in the Jr. B division. Teammate Jordin Kimbrel (10, Orono) was all business on Vault, earning fourth place with her performance. In the Sr. A division, Kennedy Farley (10, Long Lake) had a solid day, placing second on Floor and fourth on Bars, earning her a fourth-place finish in the all-around competition. Finally, Taylor Hansen (13, Delano) took home a gold medal for her
performance on Beam in the Sr. B division. The Level 5 athletes took home an impressive silver medal in the team competition out of twelve teams total.
The Level 3 gymnasts were the last competitors of the day, and threw down some beautiful performances to round out the weekend. The powerhouse sibling duo of Louise Parks (9, Long Lake) and Beatrice Parks (9, Long Lake) were third and fourth, respectively in the Sr. A division all-around competition. Louise Parks took first place on Bars, while Beatrice Parks was first on Floor and fourth on Bars. Alice Fogel (10, Corcoran) had a great day, placing third on Beam, and fifth in the all-around competition of the Sr. B division. The Level 3 team was fourth out of nine teams total.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded in 1974 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning and to help each child develop gymnastics skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the ISD #278 (Orono) girls’ high school gymnastics team. For more information, please call 763.479.3189 or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
